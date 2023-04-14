Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's Coffee Table Book As A 'Weird Side Project' To Pay Off Mounting Legal Bills
Jimmy Kimmel is at it again! The famed talk show host slammed former president Donald Trump for his most recent side gig as his legal woes continue to pile up.
Joking that the controversial politician has "more active cases in New York than COVID does," Kimmel rattled off facts about several of the many investigations surrounding the embattled 76-year-old, from his alleged mishandling of classified documents to a new fraud lawsuit.
"I really think at this point the only crime Trump hasn’t been charged with is aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft," the late night talk show host quipped, before adding that on top of his myriad of lawsuits hedged against him, the ex-prez is also suing his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for $500 million for allegedly "breaching the terms" of an NDA.
"Trump needs money," Kimmel pointed out. "Trump has a lot of legal bills and he's getting involved in these weird side projects, like this coffee table book he's selling."
"You know, this is a book of letters that famous people wrote to him. He's publishing them," the television personality explained, referencing the businessman's book, Letters to Trump, set to hit shelves on Tuesday, April 25.
"These are private notes people have written to him over the years," he continued. "And he's selling it for the low, low price of $99 a pop."
Kimmel then shared a fake commercial for the book, which included pictures of Trump alongside actor Gary Busey and late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, as well as a doctored note and drawing meant to be from son Eric asking him for a hug.
Near the comical ad's conclusion, it featured a photoshopped centerfold photo of the former POTUS without any clothing on.
This is far from the first time Kimmel has taken shots at Trump. As OK! previously reported, the 55-year-old has dragged him as the "dumbest criminal in the world" and further elaborated that he believed him to be a "profoundly stupid person."
"He does not have the best words. He is not a stable genius," Kimmel continued. "That mental competency test he’s always bragging that he passed? This is something the average 7-year-old could pass."
