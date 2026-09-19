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Donald Trump Makes Crowd Swear Pledge to 'Cheat Like H---' This Election

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made Republicans swear that they will 'cheat like h---' ahead of the midterm elections.

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Sept. 19 2026, Published 5:05 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump is facing fresh scrutiny after he led his followers to swear a bizarre pledge on the last day of the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas.

Doubling down on his repeated claims that Democrats cheat in elections, Trump urged the crowd to repeat after him, “I don't care if I'm registered or not, I'm gonna try and cheat like h--- like they do.”

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Source: @ATRUPAR/X

Donald Trump asked the crowd to swear to cheat during the midterm elections.

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Donald Trump Made Pledge at the Republican Midterm Convention

Image of Donald Trump called himself 'the greatest president in the history of the United States.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called himself 'the greatest president in the history of the United States.'

The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, September 10, when the president was giving his speech to his followers at the Texas event.

In a bizarre move, he asked the crowd to “please raise [their] right hand” and repeat his words verbatim.

“I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States, that loves us so much he can't even breathe, that I will go out with my family, my friends, I'll do it anyway,” he said.

He also insisted, “There's never been bigger cheaters; they don't care,” referring to Democrats.

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Image of Donald Trump stated that he will probably 'vote before' November 3.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump stated that he will probably 'vote before' November 3.

“I am gonna go out and I'm going to get my friends and family and we are going to vote on November 3rd, or we are going to vote before that!” Trump concluded.

Per The New Republic, the president’s actions seemed eerily similar to “cultlike behavior.”

“The ‘cheat like h---’ line proves that Trump's rants about election fraud have always been self-serving, as he doesn't care about any laws as long as he wins,” the publication pointed out.

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Social Media Users Called Out Donald Trump for Declaring His Intentions to Cheat During Elections

Image of Donald Trump's speech went viral on social media.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's speech went viral on social media.

Aaron Rupar shared a clip of the incident on X, and many critics flocked to the comments to share their opinions.

“F----- cult bulls---. You can't call yourself a patriot while pledging allegiance to a rapist,” one person commented.

“Imagine watching a politician instruct a crowd to raise their right hands, pledge themselves to him, declare him the greatest president in history—and promise to do what he says…and your first thought is still: 'It's everyone ELSE who's brainwashed. Jim Jones couldn't write satire this f----- good,'" another user stated.

Image of Social media users called out Donald Trump after his speech during the Republican Midterm Convention.
Source: MEGA

Social media users called out Donald Trump after his speech during the Republican Midterm Convention.

“He is grooming his cult for whatever wacky s--- he has planned for the midterms,” a third person noted.

“Oops. He said the 'cheating' part out loud. And people are just mindlessly clapping and cheering along in that room like a bunch of cult members. The U.S. is such a disgrace right now,” a fourth user pointed out.

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