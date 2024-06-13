'Deceitful' and 'Deranged' Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Comment About Dating Nancy Pelosi to Her 'Whacko' Daughter
Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi together in an alternative universe? While meeting with congressional Republicans on Thursday, June 13, the ex-president, 77, made some weird comments about United States Representative — to her daughter.
Trump, who was recently found guilty of falsifying documents in his hush money trial, is meeting with GOP members of Congress, including some of his VP contenders.
During the meeting, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman shared tidbits about what was really going on behind closed doors.
"????? -- FROM TRUMP to House Republicans -- close to exact quote. 'Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a whacko, her daughter told me if things were different Nancy and I would be perfect together, there’s an age difference though,'" Sherman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I dont know what this means, really. But this is what he told a group of House Rs."
Others were also caught off guard about the remarks. One person asked, "Is he looking for help to confess his feelings?" while another said, "It means he’s secretly had the hots for Nancy for a long time now."
A third person said, "No one could possibly believe this."
Christine Pelosi, Pelosi's daughter, replied to Sherman, writing, "Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE. His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House."
Pelosi, 84, typically speaks out about how Trump shouldn't be in office for the second time, and on Thursday, June 13, she bashed him for coming to Capitol Hill in the first place.
“Today, the instigator of an insurrection is returning to the scene of the crime. January 6th was a crime against the Capitol, that saw Nazi and Confederate flags flying under the dome that Lincoln built,” Pelosi said in a statement shared with The Hill.
“It was a crime against the Constitution and its peaceful transfer of power, in a desperate attempt to cling to power,” she continued. “And it was a crime against Members, heroic police officers and staff, that resulted in death, injury and trauma that endure to this day.”
Pelosi also pointed out how Trump has made scary remarks in the past.
“With his pledges to be a dictator on day one and seek revenge against his political opponents, Donald Trump comes to Capitol Hill today with the same mission of dismantling our democracy,” Pelosi said. “But make no mistake — Trump has already cemented his legacy of shame in our hallowed halls.”