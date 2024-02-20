Nancy Pelosi Suggests Donald Trump Is 'Constantly Catering' to Vladimir Putin Because Russian Prez Has Information on Him

Trump has long been accused of idolizing dictators. As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old praised Putin, Kim Jong Un and President Xi of China for their intelligence in a rant shared to Truth Social last year.

"The press hates when I say they’re smart ... Well, what am I supposed to say? They’re stupid people?" he said at the time, adding that there's "no doubt about who the boss is" when it comes to North Korea. "And they want me to say he’s not an intelligent man."

"They get very personal when I say that because they’re fake news," he said. "That’s why they do that. They’re fake. They’re fake people, and they’re hurting our country very badly."