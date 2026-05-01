Donald Trump Makes Brutal Dig at Meghan Markle
May 1 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump made a savagely sarcastic remark about Meghan Markle while dishing on the royal family with a visiting British journalist in the Oval Office, who was in town for the state visit with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
In an article for Daily Mail, journalist Robert Hardman, author of a new biography of the late Queen Elizabeth II, exposed the POTUS’ comments about the Duchess of Sussex that came after handing Trump a copy of his book during the visit.
During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump reportedly commented on Prince Harry’s estrangement from the royal family, saying, "That wife of his. Boy, what she's done to that guy.”
He also suggested that Meghan had been "blocked out by William's wife," Kate Middleton, whom he praised as "brave" and "great.”
“William, he’ll be a good king, won’t he?” Trump said, according to Hardman. “He’s very nice. A great guy. I like him.”
As for Harry, Trump wondered aloud, “So can Harry make a comeback?”
When Hardman said probably not, Trump replied, “Too many things, I guess. That wife of his. Boy, what she’s done to that guy.”
Hardman interjected to say that Harry and Meghan were “clearly unhappy” with the royal hierarchy.
“I guess she got blocked out by William’s wife,” Trump surmised.
Trump’s latest remarks are part of a long-standing public feud with the Duchess of Sussex.
In a 2025 interview with the New York Post, Trump called Meghan "terrible" and claimed Harry was being "led around by the nose.”
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Trump said he wouldn’t deport Harry from the U.S. because “he’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
“I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose,” he added.
He accused her of being "very disrespectful" to the late Queen. He famously referred to her as "nasty" after being told she had criticized his 2016 campaign, later clarifying he meant she was "nasty about" him rather than being a nasty person.
The tension between the two stems from 2016, when Meghan called Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic" during a television interview.
The Prince and Duchess have recently completed a high-profile four-day tour of Australia, which observers noted felt like a traditional royal tour.
The visit included stops in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra, where they met with survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack, and Meghan made appearances at a luxury women's retreat.
However, the trip has reportedly deepened the rift with the royal family, with sources describing it as the "final break" that confirmed to the palace the couple is "fully out."