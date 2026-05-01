EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unleash 'Insanely Stupid' Demand That Could Shatter Sagging Netflix Deal Forever Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's call for an internal investigation could reportedly damage their Netflix deal forever. Aaron Tinney May 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a partnership with Netflix in 2021.

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However, subsequent projects have struggled to maintain momentum, and reports in recent months have suggested the relationship between the Sussexes and Netflix executives has grown increasingly strained. A source close to the situation told us: "There is an increasing sense inside Netflix that their recent demand into leaks about their projects shows a real disconnect from how things actually operate at this level. Meghan and Harry are pushing hard for a formal investigation to identify exactly who has been speaking to the press, but many within Netflix view that as impractical and overly aggressive given the circumstances around their current deal with the streamer. From the perspective of people working at Netflix day to day, it risks escalating tensions rather than resolving anything, and it puts staff in a difficult position when what the company really needs right now is stability and a clear focus on delivering content."

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The insider added: "It is being described behind the scenes as an incredibly ill-judged and stupid move – the kind of demand that risks doing more harm than good at a time when they should be rebuilding trust." The tension comes as the couple attempt to move forward with a new project centered on the world of polo, a subject closely associated with Harry. Despite the opportunity to reset their creative partnership, insiders suggest relations remain fraught. One source said: "Given everything that has unfolded, there is a strong feeling they should be concentrating all their energy on delivering a standout project that can restore confidence, but instead the impression being created is that they are attempting to tighten their grip and set the tone before a single frame has been shot. From Netflix's standpoint, the focus is firmly on maximizing the return on what has already been a significant investment and keeping production moving smoothly, rather than becoming entangled in behind-the-scenes conflicts that risk slowing everything down."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry worked on 'Polo' with Netflix.

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Reports of dissatisfaction within Netflix about the Sussexes' conduct and content performance have been circulating for weeks, with claims senior executives, including co-CEO Ted Sarandos and chief content officer Bela Bajaria, have expressed unflattering views about the couple. While Netflix has publicly denied some of the more extreme allegations, insiders describe a divided atmosphere within the company. A source said: "At the top of the organization, there are still key decision-makers who fully appreciate the scale of global attention Meghan and Harry generate, and they see that kind of visibility as a powerful asset that can drive audiences in a way few others can." They added: "But further down, particularly among the teams who have had to work with them on a day-to-day basis, the mood is very different – there is noticeably less tolerance and a growing weariness about how demanding and complex the partnership has become."

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The Sussexes' demand for a leaks investigation is said to have intensified that divide. One insider said: "There is a clear push from Meghan and Harry's side to identify exactly who has been speaking out and to see consequences follow – they feel strongly that they have been singled out and treated unfairly. But for Netflix employees, being drawn into that kind of process is deeply unsettling and places them in an awkward position professionally." The source added: "It only adds to the broader sense within the company that this relationship has grown more complicated and harder to navigate over time."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's lifestyle series failed to secure a third season.

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Compounding the pressure are recent setbacks linked to Meghan's solo ventures. Her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan failed to secure a third season, while her brand As Ever parted ways with Netflix. Despite the challenges, some executives remain optimistic about the couple's ability to draw audiences. One source said: "There is no denying that anything attached to Meghan and Harry immediately captures worldwide attention on a huge scale, and that kind of visibility is incredibly difficult for any platform to replicate. From Netflix's perspective, it is a factor that simply cannot be overlooked when weighing up their overall value."

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Source: MEGA The pair left the royal family in 2020.