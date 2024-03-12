Donald Trump Makes Up New Nickname for Himself as He Demands a 'Full Scale Debate' With 'Crooked Joe Biden' in Late-Night Rant

Hours later, Trump fumed about Robert Hur standing before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about his investigation of Biden. In Hur's report, he stated that Biden, 81, should not face criminal charges over his mishandling of documents as he was fuzzy about some dates.

"Big day in Congress for the Biden Documents Hoax. He had many times more documents, including classified documents, than I, or any other president, had. He had them all over the place, with ZERO supervision or security. He does NOT come under the Presidential Records Act, I DO. He had many docs in CHINATOWN, and they were moved all over the place, and heavily used. My boxes were moved by GSA, were secure, most carried clothing, shoes, sporting equipment, kitchen 'stuff,' newspapers, pictures, magazines, awards, etc. The DOJ gave Biden, and virtually every other person and President, a free pass. Me, I’m still fighting!!! MAGA," he wrote.