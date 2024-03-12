Donald Trump Makes Up New Nickname for Himself as He Demands a 'Full Scale Debate' With 'Crooked Joe Biden' in Late-Night Rant
Donald Trump revealed a new nickname for himself in a bizarre late-night rant on Tuesday, March 12.
"Dean Phillips, who just 'quit' in his hapless campaign against Crooked Joe Biden, was not very good at his craft, politics. In fact, I would say that he was far worse than the Republican challengers to me, with a few exceptions," the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social at 1:26 a.m. "I’ll give you those names if you like, but I’d rather get down to the serious business of defeating the worst President in the history of the United States, by far, Crooked Joe Biden!!! For the good of our now failing Nation, and in order to inform the American people of what is going on in our Country, we must immediately have a full scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don. I’m ready to go, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!"
Hours later, Trump fumed about Robert Hur standing before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about his investigation of Biden. In Hur's report, he stated that Biden, 81, should not face criminal charges over his mishandling of documents as he was fuzzy about some dates.
"Big day in Congress for the Biden Documents Hoax. He had many times more documents, including classified documents, than I, or any other president, had. He had them all over the place, with ZERO supervision or security. He does NOT come under the Presidential Records Act, I DO. He had many docs in CHINATOWN, and they were moved all over the place, and heavily used. My boxes were moved by GSA, were secure, most carried clothing, shoes, sporting equipment, kitchen 'stuff,' newspapers, pictures, magazines, awards, etc. The DOJ gave Biden, and virtually every other person and President, a free pass. Me, I’m still fighting!!! MAGA," he wrote.
Trump, who faces 40 felony charges in the classified documents case, has denied any wrongdoing in the case after classified documents were found at Mar-a-Lago post-presidency.
As OK! previously reported, Brian Butler, a former Mar-a-Lago employee, recently spoke out about moving the boxes around — though he claimed he didn't know what was inside of them.
"No clue. Nope, I had no clue. I mean, we were just taking them out of the Escalade and piling them up. I remember they were all stacked on top of each other and then we’re lifting them up to the pilots," he told CNN's Kaitlan Collins, adding that there were about "10 to 15" boxes from what he can remember.
Butler also said it would be detrimental if Trump were in office for the second time.
“I personally would just say I just don’t believe that he should be a presidential candidate at this time. I think it’s time to move on,” Butler said. “I think the American people have the right to know the facts, that this is not a witch hunt.”
“I felt like it was a total no-win situation for me. I mean, they’re asking me questions about one of my best friends,” Butler continued. “I’m being honest. But I also have a bad feeling that what I’m saying is getting him into trouble. Nobody should have to go through that. And for [Trump] to get up there all the time and say the things he says about this being a witch hunt and everything… He just can’t take responsibility for anything.”