Donald Trump Rages Against Joe Biden and Fani Willis After Slamming Jimmy Kimmel as 'Worst' Oscars Host in Late-Night Rants
Donald Trump went on a late-night tirade after the Oscars on Sunday night, March 10, and early Monday morning, March 11.
The embattled ex-prez yet again slammed the pending legal cases against him, calling out Fani Willis and accusing President Joe Biden of orchestrating them to interfere with his 2024 presidential election campaign.
"How can Fani Willis possibly oversee a case which is completely compromised and fraudulently brought by her and her highly paid lover?" he began, referring to the Fulton County attorney overseeing the case hinged on his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Trump's legal team has been attempting to have Willis thrown out of the legal proceedings due to her relationship with Nathan Wade.
"She NEVER paid cash as a reimbursement to him. If she did, where did she get the cash, an even bigger problem?" he continued. "She lied in order to get out of a problem. Very easy to prove!"
"Everything should be immediately dropped and let the American Patriots 'go home.' Absolve them all from this terrible, and totally disproven, Witch Hunt! ELECTION INTERFERENCE in conjunction with the Crooked Joe Biden DOJ and White House!" he concluded.
This comes after the controversial politician took to Truth Social to roast 96th Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel.
"Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST?" he wrote. "His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be."
"Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years — Disjointed, boring, and very unfair," Trump continued. "Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Kimmel responded to the negative "review," quipping to the audience, "Ok now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No?"
"Well, thank you President Trump," he said. "Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?"