Former Mar-a-Lago Employee Who Unknowingly Moved Classified Documents Suspected Donald Trump Was Up to 'Something'

Collins then asked Butler why he is choosing to speak out now, especially ahead of the 2024 election.

“I personally would just say I just don’t believe that he should be a presidential candidate at this time. I think it’s time to move on,” Butler said. “I think the American people have the right to know the facts, that this is not a witch hunt.”

“I felt like it was a total no-win situation for me. I mean, they’re asking me questions about one of my best friends,” Butler continued. “I’m being honest. But I also have a bad feeling that what I’m saying is getting him into trouble. Nobody should have to go through that. And for [Trump] to get up there all the time and say the things he says about this being a witch hunt and everything… He just can’t take responsibility for anything.”