Former Mar-a-Lago Employee Who Unknowingly Moved Classified Documents Suspected Donald Trump Was Up to 'Something'
Former Mar-a-Lago employee, previously known as "Trump Employee #5," claimed it took him some time to figure out that Donald Trump was hiding something when he was tasked with loading bankers boxers onto the ex-president's plane at the same time the FBI was looking at a storage area at the famous Florida resort.
While sitting down with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Brian Butler, who was 20 years old when employed at Mar-a-Lago, dished on whether or not he knew there were national security secrets in those boxes.
"No clue. Nope, I had no clue. I mean, we were just taking them out of the Escalade and piling them up. I remember they were all stacked on top of each other and then we’re lifting them up to the pilots," he told the journalist, adding that there were about "10 to 15" boxes from what he can remember.
Butler said he had "no clue" what was going on until "probably the end of June" when he started putting the pieces together.
"There’s a few different things that happened that kind of opened my eyes to you know, something’s going on here," he said. "You know, I’m just thinking, 'Oh, the former president, he has a lot of stuff he likes to lug around with him.' I never would’ve thought it was anything like what we see..."
"Classified documents," Collins replied, to which Butler said, "Yeah."
Collins then asked Butler why he is choosing to speak out now, especially ahead of the 2024 election.
“I personally would just say I just don’t believe that he should be a presidential candidate at this time. I think it’s time to move on,” Butler said. “I think the American people have the right to know the facts, that this is not a witch hunt.”
“I felt like it was a total no-win situation for me. I mean, they’re asking me questions about one of my best friends,” Butler continued. “I’m being honest. But I also have a bad feeling that what I’m saying is getting him into trouble. Nobody should have to go through that. And for [Trump] to get up there all the time and say the things he says about this being a witch hunt and everything… He just can’t take responsibility for anything.”
Butler then continued to criticize his former boss, stating it wouldn't be wise for him to be in office again.
As OK! previously reported, Trump faces 40 felony charges in the classified documents case.
Two Mar-a-Lago employees — Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira — have been charged with “scheming to conceal surveillance footage from federal investigators and lying about it.” They have pleaded not guilty.
For Trump's part, he's denied any wrongdoing.