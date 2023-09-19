Donald Trump Was 'Trying to Keep It Green' by Recycling Classified Documents for To-Do Lists, Anchor Jokes
Donald Trump is facing backlash following reports that he used to write to-do lists for his longtime aide on the backs of classified documents.
During a recent installment of MSNBC's The 11th Hour, anchor Stephanie Ruhle and legal analyst Charles Coleman Jr. discussed the shocking new development.
Coleman Jr. called the situation a "mess," before Ruhle playfully interrupted to ask him if he thought the embattled former POTUS had just been trying to do his part by recycling.
"He wasn’t trying to recycle paper? He wasn’t trying to keep it green?" she joked.
"No," Coleman Jr. replied with a laugh. "This is not someone who is a conservationist by any stretch."
"We are looking at a pattern of behavior which is think is going to ultimately play to Donald Trump's detriment," he continued. "And that is, [he does] not hold the secrets of the United States with any level of reverence or respect."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted in June for allegedly mishandling a number of highly classified files that were discovered in boxes scattered around his Mar-a-Lago resort during an August 2022 FBI raid.
He was charged with willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction. He pleaded not guilty to all counts at his June 13 arraignment. Several weeks later, an additional defendant and three more charges were added to the indictment.
Earlier this week, a report surfaced that Trump's former assistant, Molly Michael, told federal investigators that the ex-prez repeatedly gave her lists of tasks on the backs of notecards, which she later realized had White House classification markings on them.
The cards had allegedly been used to brief Trump on phone calls with foreign leaders and reportedly contained sensitive information on them.
Similar notecards were present at Mar-a-Lago on the day of the raid, but authorities did not discover them during their search. Instead, Michael "found the documents underneath a drawer organizer and helped transfer them to the FBI that same day," according to sources.
Michael also informed investigators she had felt "increasingly concerned with how Trump handled recurring requests from the National Archives for the return of all government documents being kept in boxes at Mar-a-Lago."
However, a spokesperson for Trump claimed the 77-year-old "did nothing wrong."
"[President Trump] has always insisted on truth and transparency, and acted in a proper manner, according to the law," the rep's statement read.