Win for Donald Trump: Manhattan Prosecutors Agree to Delay Ex-President's Sentencing
Manhattan prosecutors agreed with Donald Trump's request to postpone his criminal sentencing, new court filings show.
According to The New York Times, it is up to the judge to officially delay the sentencing, but with both sides in agreement, it looks like that will likely happen.
Trump, 78, who was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to the Stormy Daniels hush money trial, was supposed to be sentenced on July 11. He faces up to four years in prison, though he could only be behind bars for a few weeks — or even probation.
One day before on July 1, the Supreme Court granted Trump broad immunity from prosecution for official actions taken as president.
"Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. "And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."
"Former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump faces four federal felony counts in D.C. for allegedly trying to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The high court’s 6-3 ruling sends the case back to the lower court to determine when and whether Trump will go to trial," the court decided.
Though the cases are not related, his lawyers argued that his conviction should be set aside.
“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” wrote Joshua Steinglass, one of the assistant district attorneys who tried the case against the former president.
Trump later bragged about the bombshell decision via Truth Social.
"BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" he wrote on Monday, July 1.
"Today’s Historic Decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden’s Witch Hunts against me, including the New York Hoaxes — The Manhattan SCAM cooked up by Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, Racist New York Attorney General Tish James’ shameless ATTACK on the amazing business that I have built, and the FAKE Bergdorf’s 'case.' PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" he repeated in a follow-up post shared that same day.