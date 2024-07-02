Win for Donald Trump: Manhattan Prosecutors Agree to Delay Ex-President's Sentencing

Manhattan prosecutors agreed with Donald Trump's request to postpone his criminal sentencing, new court filings show.

According to The New York Times, it is up to the judge to officially delay the sentencing, but with both sides in agreement, it looks like that will likely happen.

Trump, 78, who was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to the Stormy Daniels hush money trial, was supposed to be sentenced on July 11. He faces up to four years in prison, though he could only be behind bars for a few weeks — or even probation.