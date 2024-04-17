Donald Trump Wildly Claims Joe Biden Supports Presidential Immunity 'Perhaps More Than Any Other Living Individual'
Donald Trump ranted about political rival President Joe Biden's supposed views on presidential immunity on Wednesday, April 17, as his own legal woes continue to snowball.
"Crooked Joe Biden wants PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY to be protected perhaps more than any other living (barely!) individual," he penned on his Truth Social platform.
"If it isn’t, and having absolutely nothing to do with me, he will surely be Indicted and Tried for many of his Dishonest, illegal, or Incompetent Actions (Afghanistan disaster, Southern Border catastrophe!)," the 77-year-old claimed.
"A President should not be placed in that position," he added. "MUST BE FREE TO MAKE DECISIONS, HOPEFULLY CORRECT ONES!"
Despite his allegations against Biden, Trump is the only current or former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He is facing 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to insist the cases against him are all a part of a plot by the Democrats to interfere with his campaign for the 2024 election.
The controversial politician has been lobbying for presidents to be given "full immunity" from being charged with any crime they may commit, claiming that "it would be impossible" for the POTUS to "properly function" without it.
"Any mistake, even if well intended, would be met with almost certain indictment by the opposing party at term end," he said in a separate Truth Social post from January.
He further claimed that even situations that "cross the line" should fall under total immunity.
"You can't stop the police from doing the job of strong and effective crime prevention because you want to guard against the occasional 'rogue cop' or 'bad apple,'" he continued. "Sometimes you just have to live with 'great but slightly imperfect.'"
Trump's first trial — in which he faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels — began on Monday, April 15.
The court proceedings are currently in the jury selection process, which could potentially take up to two weeks to complete.