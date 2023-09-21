OK Magazine
Donald Trump Blasts Megyn Kelly for 'Nasty' Interview After She Slammed Him for 'Weak' Answers

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 21 2023, Updated 1:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly's feud continues!

On Wednesday, September 20, the former president made a speech in Iowa where he called out the podcaster for their recent interview.

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is currently the GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

"I did Meet the Press this weekend, they got fantastic ratings. I call it Meet the Fake Press," he began, mentioning another interview he did on Sunday, September 17. "And it was one question after another after another after another and went through this whole hour. You had Kristen Welker, and she was you know, nice, although she kept interrupting me cause she wasn't loving all of the answers I was giving."

He then moved on the slam Kelly, saying, "Then I did a Megyn Kelly one and she just, you know, boy, she became nastier all of a sudden. She was pretty nasty, didn't ya think? Anybody that watched it?"

The sit down between the former Fox News employee and the 2024 presidential hopeful produced a few noteworthy moments, which the Republican has faced criticism for.

megyn kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly sat down with Donald Trump for an episode of 'The Megyn Kelly Show.'

"Can a man become a woman?" Kelly asked Trump.

"In my opinion, you have a man, you have a woman. I think part of it is birth. Can the man give birth? No, no, although they'll come up with some answer to that also someday. I heard just the other day they have a way that now the man can give birth. No, I would say I'll continue my stance on that," he replied, without giving a confident yes or no answer.

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has received four indictments this year.

Kelly later slammed Trump for his wishy-washy remarks on the Monday, September 19, episode of "The Glenn Beck Program."

"Well, I thought it was weak sauce," she admitted. "I really wish he did better on that."

megyn kelly husband
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly shares three kids with husband Douglas Brunt.

"I liked Ron DeSantis' answer, I'm going to be honest, which is 'No. No. No. No. Obviously, no.' And it's not determined based on who can give birth. It's determined by God. And it's pretty obvious just as soon as you come out of the womb," the conservative spokesperson added.

"That's the way it's always been. That's the way it continues to be," Kelly noted. "Notwithstanding this weird agenda by some activists in this crazy trans-agenda-pushing cult. Trump clearly knows that."

Source: OK!

"I don't know if he's trying to, like, appease some group of trans voters that he thinks is going to make the difference with him. Even when I had Don Jr. on my show, he was kind of dancing around this issue," the blonde beauty said. "I think that they think they're somehow going to do better with Democrats if they don't hit this straight on, even though, I mean, 98 percent of the Republican party is united on this issue. It is not a winner for any Republican to hedge on this."

