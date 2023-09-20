OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump's Biggest Fear: Ex-Prez Asked Inner Circle If He Would Have to Wear 'One of Those Jumpsuits' in Prison

donald trump indictment pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 20 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump has claimed that he isn't worried about this recent slew of criminal charges, but according to sources, the embattled former POTUS has been asking members of his inner circle about prison life — specifically, his clothing options.

It's been reported that at least three sources alleged that Trump questioned whether authorities would force him to wear "one of those jumpsuits" if he ends up behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump prison jumpsuit
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be criminally charged.

Trump made United States history when he became the first current or former president to be criminally charged. On March 30, a grand jury voted to indict the 77-year-old on 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

Trump was indicted for the second time in early June when he was hit with 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified files found at his Mar-a-Lago resort in an August 2022 raid. Three more counts were later added to the charges in July.

The ex-prez was also caught on a recording seemingly admitting to being in possession of a classified documents detailing plans to attack Iran.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mugshot
Source: mega

Donald Trump faces a total of 91 felony counts.

Trump was indicted twice this August in connection with his actions surrounding the 2020 election.

In his third indictment, he was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump prison jumpsuit
Source: mega

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

He was indicted for the fourth time for his efforts to overturn the election in Georgia. His charges included racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump advisor worried
Source: mega

Trump was indicted alongside 18 other codefendants for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

As OK! previously reported, Trump claimed he "doesn't even think about" the possibility of going to prison, during his Sunday, September 17, Meet the Press interview.

"I'm built a little differently I guess, because I have had people come up to me and say, 'How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?' I don't even think about it," he said, later adding, "When you say, do I lose sleep? I sleep. Because I truly feel that, in the end, we're going to win."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Rolling Stone reported that Trump was privately asking others about having to wear a jumpsuit in prison.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.