Donald Trump's Biggest Fear: Ex-Prez Asked Inner Circle If He Would Have to Wear 'One of Those Jumpsuits' in Prison
Donald Trump has claimed that he isn't worried about this recent slew of criminal charges, but according to sources, the embattled former POTUS has been asking members of his inner circle about prison life — specifically, his clothing options.
It's been reported that at least three sources alleged that Trump questioned whether authorities would force him to wear "one of those jumpsuits" if he ends up behind bars.
Trump made United States history when he became the first current or former president to be criminally charged. On March 30, a grand jury voted to indict the 77-year-old on 34 counts of falsifying business documents.
Trump was indicted for the second time in early June when he was hit with 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified files found at his Mar-a-Lago resort in an August 2022 raid. Three more counts were later added to the charges in July.
The ex-prez was also caught on a recording seemingly admitting to being in possession of a classified documents detailing plans to attack Iran.
Trump was indicted twice this August in connection with his actions surrounding the 2020 election.
In his third indictment, he was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
He was indicted for the fourth time for his efforts to overturn the election in Georgia. His charges included racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
As OK! previously reported, Trump claimed he "doesn't even think about" the possibility of going to prison, during his Sunday, September 17, Meet the Press interview.
"I'm built a little differently I guess, because I have had people come up to me and say, 'How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?' I don't even think about it," he said, later adding, "When you say, do I lose sleep? I sleep. Because I truly feel that, in the end, we're going to win."
Rolling Stone reported that Trump was privately asking others about having to wear a jumpsuit in prison.