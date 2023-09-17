OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Was 'on Guard' During Megyn Kelly Interview, Ex-Prez Knew He Was 'Entering Danger Territory'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 17 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

On defense?

On the Thursday, September 14, episode of Anderson Cooper 360, New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman discussed Donald Trump's interview with Megyn Kelly alongside host Anderson Cooper.

Article continues below advertisement
don trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the current GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

The conversation between reporters focused in on the former president's reaction when he was grilled about his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

"He also spoke with Megyn Kelly for her podcast about the incident that we all know about now, where he was waving around classified documents. Let's play this," Cooper began.

Article continues below advertisement

"What were you waving around in that meeting because it certainly sounded like it was an attack?" Kelly said in the clip, to which Trump replied, "I'm not going to talk to you about that. I'm allowed to have those documents."

Kelly pushed back at the 2024 presidential hopeful, saying, "But once you get a subpoena, you have to turn them over."

megyn kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly hosts daily episodes of 'The Megyn Kelly Show' podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

"I know this," he responded. "I don't even know that because I have the right to have those documents. So I don't really know that."

Kelly then asked: "Do you believe that every CIA document that came to you as president was automatically yours to keep no matter what?"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

"I'm not going to answer that question," Trump said, before the footage of the interview ended.

Cooper jumped in stating, "Interesting. He says, I'm not going to talk about it but he does talk about it."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has received four indictments this year.

Haberman explained, "Well, there — as you and I both know, there are times he can't help but feel like he has to defend himself and that has been his defense, is to keep saying, these are my documents. These documents, in fact, belong to the government. And he repeatedly misstates what the Presidential Records Act says."

"I mean, whether or not it gets adjudicated on his side, what he is saying is not correct. But it is notable that he is steering away from answering that question more fully than, say, what he did with Bret Baier a couple months ago," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"He rarely does that, you know, I'm not going to answer that," Cooper pointed out.

"He rarely does that unless he feels like he is entering danger territory and it means he was more on guard despite everything we saw him say. He was more on guard in this interview than I think people realize," Haberman insisted.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.