Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Compares Ex-Prez to a 'Mob Boss' After Classified Documents To-Do List Scandal
A former member of Donald Trump's legal team likened the embattled ex-prez to a "mob boss" after a concerning alleged interaction between Trump and an aide hit headlines.
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old's longtime assistant, Molly Michael, informed the FBI that Trump wrote her to-do lists on the backs of classified documents on several occasions.
Sources also alleged that Michael had become "increasingly concerned with how Trump handled recurring requests from the National Archives for the return of all government documents being kept in boxes at Mar-a-Lago."
However, once Trump heard that investigators wanted to speak with Michael, the former POTUS allegedly told her, "You don't know anything about the boxes."
Ty Cobb, who previously served on the White House legal team during Trump's presidency, weighed in on the alarming allegations in a Tuesday, September 19, interview.
"I hear Trump, you know, really for the first time in terms of the way this evidence is rolled out, you know, speaking in the terms of a mob boss," he said. "You know, giving a direct order to somebody that he probably should have no reason to believe, you know, would lie for him, but expecting her to do so."
"You know, Molly, [is] a very highly regarded person, very loyal to the president," Cobb continued. "But, there’s a difference between loyalty and, you know, breaking the law, and that’s not a line she was going to cross."
Trump was indicted in June for his alleged mishandling of classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort. He was initially hit with 37 felony counts. The following month, three additional counts were added to the charges.
Cobb further noted that whatever Special Counsel Jack Smith wrote in the legal filing was likely "not the only evidence he has" against Trump.
"He’s got layers and layers of credible support for each of the allegations in the indictment," he concluded.
Trump made U.S. history as the first president to ever be criminally charged.
On Sunday, March 30, a grand jury voted to indict him on 34 counts of falsifying business documents. His second indictment for his handling of classified documents came in June.
In August, he was indicted two additional times in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Cobb spoke with CNN about Trump's behavior toward Michael.