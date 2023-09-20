Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Compares Ex-Prez to a 'Mob Boss' After Classified Documents To-Do List Scandal

As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old's longtime assistant, Molly Michael, informed the FBI that Trump wrote her to-do lists on the backs of classified documents on several occasions.

Sources also alleged that Michael had become "increasingly concerned with how Trump handled recurring requests from the National Archives for the return of all government documents being kept in boxes at Mar-a-Lago."

However, once Trump heard that investigators wanted to speak with Michael, the former POTUS allegedly told her, "You don't know anything about the boxes."