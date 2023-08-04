OK Magazine
Donald Trump 'Irked' at Arraignment Judge for Not Addressing Him as 'Mr. President': 'He Left in a Sour and Dejected Mood'

donald trump irked mr presient
By:

Aug. 4 2023, Published 9:06 a.m. ET

Donald Trump was apparently annoyed at the judge during his arraignment for not addressing him properly.

“I’m learning tonight that Trump left here in a sour and dejected mood,” CNN host Kaitlan Collins revealed on Thursday, August 3 — the same day he pleaded not guilty in a Washington, D.C., courthouse. “He was, quote, ‘pissed off,’ according to someone who spoke to him.”

“I am told that the former president, one thing that irked him particularly, was during that hearing today that lasted about 27 minutes, was when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply ‘Mr. Trump,'" the TV star continued. "That may not sound odd to anyone else, but he is still referred to by his former title ‘President Trump’ when he’s at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, as he is tonight, or at Mar-a-Lago.”

Though the 77-year-old may have been annoyed and unhappy, he took to Truth Social to share an update with his followers. “CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!” he wrote.

donald trump irked
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted for a third time and hit with four counts in connection to the January 6th Capitol riots and allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.

Prior to heading to the courthouse, Trump continued to rant about the sticky situation he's in.

"I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION," he declared. "IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Donald Trump
donald trump irked
Earlier this year, Trump was arrested and indicted for allegedly paying off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair, and after that, he was arrested and indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents post-presidency.

