Donald Trump Accuses President Joe Biden of 'Stealing Millions' and Taking Bribes After Leaving to Be Arraigned for Third Indictment
Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday, August 1, in connection with the January 6th insurrection and his attempts to have the 2020 election overturned.
While on his way to his most recent arraignment in Washington, D.C., the embattled former POTUS took to his Truth Social platform to accuse current President Joe Biden of committing an array of crimes of his own.
"Biden and his family steal Millions and Millions of Dollars, including BRIBES from foreign countries," Trump wrote on Thursday, August 3. "I’m headed to D.C. to be ARRESTED for protesting a CROOKED ELECTION. UNFAIR VENUE, UNFAIR JUDGE."
"We are a Nation in Decline. MAGA!!!" he concluded his latest rant.
Earlier that day, Trump yet again attacked the Biden administration, claiming that they had played a direct role in his recent string of criminal charges.
"Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself," he penned to his followers.
"The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of 'Justice,'" he continued. "BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!"
Prior to his arraignment, the 77-year-old even seemed to take pride in his latest charges, proclaiming: "I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!"
Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to a citizen's right to vote.
He pleaded "not guilty" to all charges at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, August 3.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday, August 28.