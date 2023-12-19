'A Rigged Court!': Donald Trump Melts Down Over Civil Fraud Trial in Series of Unhinged Posts
Donald Trump couldn't help but go after Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing his New York civil fraud trial, on social media.
"Remember, the corrupt and radical Judge Engoron is a political hack who wouldn’t give us a Jury, wouldn’t let this 'case' go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs (would have been TERMINATED), incredibly ignored the Appellate Court decision that struck down almost 90% of this fake lawsuit based on Statute of Limitations, etc., and, Illegally and Unconstitutionally Gagged me and my lawyers, in a brazen and blatant attempt to prevent us from bringing vital information to the Public and the Courts," the 77-year-old ranted.
"The Racist Attorney General, and the Runaway Judge, are causing grave damage to our Justice System, to New York State, and to the United States of America! They attempted to use a disgusting and unfair Statute, which has never been used for this purpose before. I am not allowed a Jury, and they have, essentially, taken away my Rights. It is a Rigged Court in a Rigged New York State System, with Fraud committed by the A.G. and Judge in purposefully undervaluing…" he continued.
Trump didn't stop there, as he went on to post two more posts late on Monday, December 18, going on to call the judge “rogue” and “out-of-control” before stating Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, is “corrupt” and “thoroughly biased.”
“The Banks were paid in full, loved and respected the relationship, and stated loudly, under oath, and for all to hear, that they were extremely happy with Donald J. Trump!” he wrote. “The New York State Attorney General, who has total control of the Judge, used this case to run for Governor, and failed. She should be disbarred for what she has done, as Murder and Violent Crime hit All Time Highs.”
In September, Judge Engoron ruled that the politician is liable for fraud connected to his Trump organization business.
On December 18, the judge dismissed Trump's motion to toss out the case yet again.
"At least five times during the recently concluded ten-and-a-half-week trial of this matter, defendants moved for a directed verdict," he wrote in the ruling. "The first such time was at the close of plaintiff's case, which is when defendants normally move for such relief. This court took that motion, and most of the others, under advisement. It denied two of them on the spot."
"Valuations, as elucidated ad nauseum in this trial, can be based on different criteria analyzed in different ways," he wrote. "But a lie is still a lie. Valuing occupied residences as if vacant, valuing restricted land as if unrestricted, valuing an apartment as if it were triple its actual size, valuing property many times the amount of concealed appraisals, valuing planned buildings as if completed and ready to rent, valuing golf courses with brand premium while claiming not to, and valuing restricted funds as cash, are not subjective differences of opinion, they are misstatements at best and fraud at worst."