Judge Engoran Hits Back at Trump Lawyer After Being Accused of Using 'Double Standard' in Fraud Trial
Judge Arthur F. Engoron got into a tense back-and-forth with a member of Donald Trump's legal team after repeatedly being accused to using a "double standard" throughout the trial.
The conversation occurred after the judge granted an objection to a state attorney when the defense attempted to question Ivanka Trump about a specific document from the General Services Administration.
"I've objected hundreds of times now," Trump attorney Chris Kise argued.
"I continually object to your constant insinuation that I have some sort of double standard," Engoron retorted. "It's just not true."
Kise responded, "I wish it were different. I respect your honor's position. I just see these ruling ... frequently going in a different direction."
"Their objections have been of greater validity than yours," the judge said.
Ivanka took the stand on Wednesday, November 8, and is the final witness of the high profile fraud trial.
As OK! previously reported, she was frequently asked to "speak up" or "move closer to the microphone" so that she could be heard during her testimony.
The socialite also repeated "I do not recall" more than 30 times while on the witness stand.
It wasn't only the legal teams objecting regarding Ivanka's testimony — her father took to Truth Social after Judge Engoron ruled she would need to appear in court in person.
"My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned," the 77-year-old wrote.
"I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me," he continued. "This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100 percent Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, ‘on time, on schedule,’ with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME."
"Any other Judge in the Country would have thrown this case out on day one," the embattled ex-prez added. "He’s an out of control ‘Nut Job’ who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand – CASE OVER!"