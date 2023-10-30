Donald Trump Is 'Terrified' Civil Fraud Case Will Put Him 'Out of Business,' George Conway Claims
George Conway, whose ex-wife, Kellyanne Conway, used to work for Donald Trump, is weighing on what the former president's future looks like as he been criminally indicted four times.
"This puts him out of business. This case is putting him out of business and that’s his essence. I think that he’s terrified that, you know, he’s not going to have the Trump Tower, and he’s not going to have all the things that he has bragged about for decades, for six decades. That’s going to be gone, and he won’t be able to run a business, and the question is how much money is he going to be allowed to keep from that? And that to him is striking at the core of Donald Trump?" George said of Donald's civil fraud trial on the Monday, October 30, episode of Morning Joe.
As OK! previously reported, the former president was fined $10,000 after he violated his recent gag order. TV star Mika Brzezinski then asked George if Donald will continue to break rules going forward.
“Yes. The fines can get bigger and bigger,” George said. “One method that has been used by courts in the past to enforce criminal contempt sanctions or civil contempt sanctions is to keep increasing the fines geometrically. You know, $1,000, $10,000, $100,000. Justice Engoron could keep ramping those figures up. He certainly has a record to do that, having basically had Trump violate the order multiple times right under the just the judge’s nose in the courthouse.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges that Donald overstated his wealth on financial statements given to banks, insurers and others to help secure loans and deals over the years, and now the businessman's eldest children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, are set to testify on November 6.
Donald has continued to speak out about the trial, even going on Truth Social on Sunday, October 29.
"The Trump Hating Judge in this case has gone off the rails. The case should have never been brought by the Corrupt, Racist Attorney General, but with any other Judge it would have been dismissed. Their Star Witness admitted he lied, 'TRUMP did not Inflate Values.' The Judge says Mar-a-Lago is worth $18,000,000, when it's 50 to 100 times that amount. I really believe he's CRAZY!" he wrote.
He continued, "This Corrupt Judge doesn't even acknowledge or accept the decision of the Appeals Court. He Gags and Fines me constantly, for no reason. He should be thrown off the 'Bench' as a giant Embarrassment to New York State!"