Donald Trump Refuses to Testify for the Second Time in 'Rigged' Civil Fraud Trial, Declares He Has 'Nothing More to Say'
Donald Trump announced he will not testify as planned in his civil fraud trial.
The former president, 77, took to Truth Social on Sunday, December 10, to stand by his decision to not be in court for the second time.
"STATEMENT OF 45th PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP! AS EVERYONE KNOWS, I HAVE VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY TESTIFIED IN THE CORRUPT, BIDEN DIRECTED, NEW YORK STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S RIGGED TRIAL AGAINST ME. WORLD RENOWNED EXPERTS, HIGHLY RESPECTED BANK & INSURANCE EXECUTIVES, REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS, AS WELL AS OTHERS, BOTH HONEST & CREDIBLE, HAVE STATED, CLEARLY & UNEQUIVOCALLY, THAT I, & MY VERY SUCCESSFUL COMPANY, DID NOTHING WRONG! MY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WERE CONSERVATIVE, LIQUID, & 'EXTRAORDINARY.' A TOP PROFESSOR FROM NYU STERN SAID, 'IF MR. TRUMP WERE MY STUDENT, HE WOULD GET AN ‘A’ ON HIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. IV’E NEVER SEEN A STATEMENT THAT PROVIDED SO MUCH DETAIL, & IS SO TRANSPARENT, AS THESE STATEMENTS.' PLUS, THEY ALL HAVE AN IRONCLAD DISCLAIMER CLAUSE STATING THAT THE USERS MUST DO THEIR OWN DUE DILIGENCE & ANALYSIS - NO RELIANCE! THE ONLY FRAUD COMMITTED WAS BY THE HIGHLY PARTISAN & OUT OF CONTROL JUDGE, & RACIST A.G. (WHO PROMISED THAT, 'I WILL GET TRUMP')…." the statement began.
He continued, "THEY CLAIMED THAT MAR-A-LAGO WAS WORTH ONLY $18,000,000, WHEN IT IS WORTH 50 TO 100 TIMES THAT AMOUNT, IN ORDER TO ILLEGALLY REDUCE MY VALUES & MAKE A FAKE CASE AGAINST ME. THEY DID THIS ON OTHER PROPERTIES, AS WELL, & WOULDN’T GIVE ME A JURY. LIKEWISE, THE A.G. THUGS DO NOT WANT TO ACKNOWLEDGE THAT I HAVE PAID ALMOST 300 MILLION DOLLARS IN NEW YORK CITY & STATE TAXES DURING THE YEARS IN QUESTION. IMPORTANTLY, I WON AT THE APPELLATE DIVISION, WHICH EFFECTIVELY ENDED MOST OF THE CASE, BUT THE BIASED JUDGE REFUSED TO ACCEPT THEIR ORDER, AN UNHEARD OF FIRST! BASED ON THE ABOVE, AND THE FACT THAT OUR UNASSAILABLE FINAL EXPERT WITNESS HAS BEEN SO STRONG AND IRREFUTABLE IN HIS TESTIMONY, WHICH WILL CONCLUDE ON TUESDAY, & THAT I HAVE ALREADY TESTIFIED TO EVERYTHING & HAVE NOTHING MORE TO SAY OTHER THAN THAT THIS IS A COMPLETE & TOTAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE (BIDEN CAMPAIGN!) WITCH HUNT, THAT WILL DO NOTHING BUT KEEP BUSINESSES OUT OF NEW YORK, I WILL NOT BE TESTIFYING ON MONDAY. MAGA!"
As OK! previously reported, the businessman took the stand in November, as he's been accused of inflating his assets while doing business deals and trying to get loans from banks.
Outside of a court on December 7, Trump went on a bizarre rant while speaking to reporters.
"Thank you very much. Everybody is. This is a witch hunt the likes of which probably nobody has ever seen," he claimed. "And you have people being murdered outside all over the streets. They’re being murdered."
"This attorney general is crazy. She’s a lunatic. The attorney general," he repeated before alleging James and Judge Arthur F. Engoron are allies.
"All the evidence that you have, that judge is going to rule in their favor," he continued. "He ruled against me before the case even started ... He knew nothing and he ruled against me."