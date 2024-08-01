'The View' Co-Hosts Question Donald Trump's Cognitive Health After He Claimed Kamala Harris 'Happened to Turn Black' Years Ago: 'He Does Not Seem Right'
The View co-hosts didn't hold back after Donald Trump's shocking comments on Vice President Kamala Harris.
On Wednesday, July 31, while attending a National Association of Black Journalists event, the embattled ex-prez, 78, rattled off a series of offensive remarks while appearing to be confused by the concept of being biracial.
"I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," he told the crowd. "So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black? I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, she went — she became Black. Somebody should look into that."
On the Thursday, August 1, installment of The View, former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed the ex-POTUS did "not seem right" at the event.
"What I was struck by wasn’t just the blatant racism, the lack of understanding of what it means to be biracial — I’ve said this for awhile, he is slowing down," she added. "He’s never been a super eloquent person [but] he did not seem mentally sharp."
"He walked into a room of Black journalists and it kind of seemed like he was blurting out loud what he says privately with his advisors," she continued. "Like, he didn’t even try to hide or mask the racism and that to me is a sign of decline. He was asked should he take a mental acuity test. I think he should."
- 'It's Her': Kellyanne Conway Accused of Leaking Information About Donald Trump's Running Mate J.D. Vance, Aides Claim
- Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Declares Donald Trump 'Is a Fake Republican' Who Has 'Destroyed' the 'Ideals of' the Party
- 'Dumbest Man in America': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Not Knowing Biracial People Exist Amid Attacks on Kamala Harris' Race
Fellow host Sunny Hostin also pointed out Harris' long history of identifying as having both Black and Indian heritage.
"She went to an HBCU, Howard University. She was the president of the Black Law Students Association in her law school. She joined the Congressional Black Caucus when she became a senator," Hostin explained. "She is a Black woman."
Moderator Whoopi Goldberg later suggested Trump was noticeably upset at the event.
"Some of the journalists were saying he arrived angry," she shared. "He was told he would be fact-checked in real time. And apparently that put his nose out of joint."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump ranted at an ABC News journalist after she questioned him on why Black voters should trust him after the many controversial comments he's made in the past about Barron Trump and other Black politicians.
Trump responded, "Well first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked the question so, in such a horrible manner, a first question. You don’t even say ‘Hello, how are you?' Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network."
"I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln," he declared.