'The View' Co-Hosts Question Donald Trump's Cognitive Health After He Claimed Kamala Harris 'Happened to Turn Black' Years Ago: 'He Does Not Seem Right'

"I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," he told the crowd. "So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black? I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, she went — she became Black. Somebody should look into that."

On the Thursday, August 1, installment of The View, former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed the ex-POTUS did "not seem right" at the event.