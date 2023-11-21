Donald Trump's Doctor Claims Ex-Prez Is in 'Excellent Health' and Has Lost Weight on Joe Biden's 81st Birthday
Donald Trump couldn't help but put himself in the spotlight on President Joe Biden's 81st birthday.
On Monday, November 20, the former president, 77, posted a letter from his New Jersey physician Bruce Arnonwald, which boasted about how fit he is at his age.
"I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," the letter, which was posted on Truth Social, began. "I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."
The statement continued: "Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule. It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come."
Trump has previously bragged about acing a cognitive exam in 2020. Trump had to repeat the words, "person, woman, man, camera, TV," and he apparently did well.
“They said nobody gets it in order, it’s actually not that easy,” Trump said at the time. “But for me it was easy. And that’s not an easy question.”
Though Trump has mixed up some names in his recent speeches — he thought Barack Obama was the current president — he is making it known that he's all there as Biden just turned 81 years old.
Prior to the 2024 election, some voters are nervous about Biden being in the White House for another four years, even though Trump is only four years younger.
Biden mentioned his birthday while speaking at the annual turkey pardon event, but New York Times reporter Peter Baker believes they were trying to keep the politician's birthday plans under wraps to not make it known he's in his eighties.
“You’re not going to see a big lavish celebration the way Barack Obama celebrated his 50th birthday in office or Bill Clinton celebrated his birthdays in office with fundraisers and concerts and all that. You’re going to see basically almost nothing,” Baker said on Andrea Mitchell Reports. "I mean, he’s not going to do anything in public about it today, doesn’t want to call attention to it. He’ll celebrate in private up in Nantucket with his family tomorrow when he goes up for the Thanksgiving holiday."