'Swarm of A-- Kissing Insects': Donald Trump's Minions Ridiculed for Fawning Over the Former President's Golf Skills
Former President Donald Trump keeps a large entourage of people around him while he golfs, and a new viral video has led to the group facing serious mockery for constantly praising the 78-year-old like a pack of "performing seals."
The clip showed Trump taking a single swing at his exclusive golf course at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, followed by a round of applause by over a dozen people who unabashedly praised the former president, giving him high fives and fist bumps.
The clip was shared by the editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch News, Ron Filipkowski, in a post that read, "They always act like every shot just won the U.S. Open."
The comment section of Filipkowski's post was flooded by vocal Trump critics who took shots at not only the ex-prez but the group of sycophants who surrounded him.
One user shared the post, writing, "Watching this swarm of a-- kissing insects makes me ill. How can they live with debasing themselves for quite possibly the most awful person currently alive."
Another commented, "I get it if you have a great hole-out or make a lengthy putt, but to expect constant praise all the time is just ridiculous. I’m sure his etiquette on the course is the same as his etiquette everywhere else… non-existent."
A third user joked, "Why does everyone in this video have something brown on their nose?"
The clip comes nearly two months after Trump bragged about winning a golf tournament at one of his properties back in March.
"It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH!" he penned on Truth Social at the time.
Trump claimed he scored a 67 on the last day of the championship. While this score is not necessarily uncommon for professionals, it would be considered a very good score for an amateur like the businessman.
As OK! previously reported, during his recent Florida rally, Trump challenged President Joe Biden to another debate and a one on one golf match between them.
“And in the debate, Sleepy Joe also declared that he wanted to test his skills and stamina against mine on the golf course,” he said. “Can you believe this? Did you ever see him swing?”
The ex-prez continued to mock Biden by mimicking his interpretation of Biden's swing.
"I’m also officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral’s Blue Monster [Trump National golf course], considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world," Trump declared. "One of the great courses in the world. It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters."