President Joe Biden Savagely Mocks Donald Trump for Boasting About His Latest Golf 'Accomplishment'

Perhaps Trump was trying to distract himself one day before he had to post an appeal bond to secure a civil business fraud judgment against him of more than $450 million.

Before 10 a.m. on March 25, he took to Truth Social to rage about the predicament he's in.

"People must continue to speak of, and remember, that the Engoron number of $450,000,000 for doing absolutely NOTHING WRONG is a big part of the crime being perpetrated against me by Crooked Joe Biden and his political Hacks and Thugs. Engoron’s fraudulent valuation of Mar-a-Lago for $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, is another piece of the Election Interference HOAX. It’s all a giant and totally illegal Witch Hunt against Biden’s Political Opponent!" he wrote.