President Joe Biden Savagely Mocks Donald Trump for Boasting About His Latest Golf 'Accomplishment'
President Joe Biden went on social media to troll Donald Trump after he boasted about a recent accolade.
"It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH! A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting. The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!" the 77-year-old wrote on Sunday, March 24, via Truth Social.
In response, Biden, 81, shot back: "Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment."
Of course, people were obsessed with the interaction.
One person wrote, "This is beautiful. 10/10, no notes. Give the team member who thought of this a raise," while another said, "President Biden dragging Trump is what I live for."
A third person added, "That’s a Biden Win."
Meanwhile, others roasted Trump for patting himself on the back.
“He’s too nice to note that Trump is a notorious cheater at golf," one person quipped, while another said, “Tiger ‘Freaking’ Woods."
Perhaps Trump was trying to distract himself one day before he had to post an appeal bond to secure a civil business fraud judgment against him of more than $450 million.
Before 10 a.m. on March 25, he took to Truth Social to rage about the predicament he's in.
"People must continue to speak of, and remember, that the Engoron number of $450,000,000 for doing absolutely NOTHING WRONG is a big part of the crime being perpetrated against me by Crooked Joe Biden and his political Hacks and Thugs. Engoron’s fraudulent valuation of Mar-a-Lago for $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, is another piece of the Election Interference HOAX. It’s all a giant and totally illegal Witch Hunt against Biden’s Political Opponent!" he wrote.
"Crooked Pols!!! There should be no FINE. Did nothing wrong! Why should I be forced to sell my 'babies' because a CORRUPT NEW YORK JUDGE & A.G. SET A FAKE AND RIDICULOUS NUMBER. 'TAKE HIS CASH SO THAT HE CAN’T USE IT TO DEFEAT HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT, CROOKED JOE BIDEN.' ELECTION INTERFERENCE, ALL HEADED UP BY THE WHITE HOUSE - THIS INCLUDES FANI AND THE CORRUPT MANHATTAN D.A. BRAGG ADMITTED THERE WAS NO CRIME, WAS MORTIFIED BY WHAT MARK POMERANTZ DID - AND HE SHOULD BE. WITCH HUNT!" he continued.