'Tired' Donald Trump Accused of 'Hiding' His 'Bum Leg' as He 'Dances' at LIV Golf Tournament: Watch
Is Donald Trump's health in jeopardy?
While at the LIV Golf Tournament in Miami, Fla., on Sunday, April 7, the ex-president, 77, was seen doing his signature move — but some people thought he was trying to create a distraction from his leg.
"Trump doing his 'dance' at the Saudi LIV tournament today," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned a video of Trump coming down the stairs and moving his arms around on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people weighed in on the viral moment.
One person wrote, "Hiding that bum leg. He either does the 'dance' or stops to point and wave at someone," while another said, "Yikes. Watch how Donald Trump just lumbers down those stairs. He’s looking a little bit tired these days."
"There’s never a single moment when he ISN’T awkward," a third person quipped, while a fourth person claimed Trump might be on weight-loss medication, writing, "Yep, he's taking Ozempic."
In mid-March, Trump was seen dancing on stage before holding onto a stair railing for dear life while at an event.
Since Trump has been seen dragging his right leg for months, people suggested there could be a bigger issue going on.
"Something is definitely going on with his right leg. He’s been dragging it for months. This weekend …" Filipkowski captioned the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"He gripped that stair rail for life didn’t he?" one person said, while another stated, "This f------ ain’t making it to November."
A third person claimed, "Dementia can cause a physical impact on a person's ability to walk, stand, and get up from a chair or bed. It can also make it more likely for a person to fall. This is because dementia can affect the areas of the brain that control movement and balance," while a fourth said, "He can’t walk down four steps without a railing? Didn’t [Joe] Biden just walk down all the Capitol steps unaided?"
A fifth user added, "Yep he’s definitely limping, and he’s jerk off dancing is on another level of strangeness!"
Trump has been lashing out ahead of the 2024 election, leading people to think he could be unfit for office.
Last month, Trump made a scene after he could barely make out the words in his speech.
“I can’t read this d--- teleprompter. It’s like reading a moving flag and then they’ll say Trump’s a bad guy, but I’ll say this, Don’t pay the teleprompter company,” Trump said in the clip, which circulated on X.