Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Wife Melania a 'Fantastic Movie Star': 'Lying Again'

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump was widely mocked for once again calling his wife, Melania, a "movie star" following the critically panned January 30 theatrical release of her self-titled documentary, Melania. While the 79-year-old president has used the term as a point of pride during high-profile events, including a Republican congressional fundraiser on Wednesday, March 25, critics and late-night hosts have seized on the label to ridicule the film's production quality and its reception. Trump first began using the moniker during his State of the Union address in February, later repeating it at a House GOP retreat and a Board of Peace event.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump: Our great first lady, who turns out to be a fantastic movie star. Do you believe this? She had the number one movie pic.twitter.com/3GCC84Ioxe — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 26, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow

The POTUS has insisted the film was "number one" at the box office and on streaming. However, reports indicate it actually finished second in its opening weekend and quickly dropped in rankings. “Our great first lady, who turns out to be a fantastic movie star. Do you believe this? She had the number one movie,” he said on Wednesday. Despite Trump's praise, the film holds an 11 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics describing it as a "dreadfully dull vanity project."

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's Documentary Reportedly Called 'Toxic' by Production Crew

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's documentary earned an 11 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the 2026 Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel mocked the film's content, joking that while most documentaries expose injustice, this one featured Melania "walking around the White House trying on shoes.” Reports from Rolling Stone revealed that two-thirds of the New York production crew reportedly asked to have their names removed from the credits, describing the project as "toxic.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Critics highlighted the massive gap between the reported $75 million budget (including licensing and marketing by Amazon MGM and a $40 million payout to the FLOTUS) and its modest $16 million global box office take, leading some to label the deal a corporate "bribe.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's documentary has been ruthlessly mocked by critics.

Article continues below advertisement

Following Wednesday’s remarks, social media critics threw their own rotten tomatoes at the comments, with one noting, “His breathing, which means he’s lying…again,” followed by a graphic showing abysmal stats about the documentary contradicting Trump’s fabrications. Writer Evan Tarracciano replied with a graphic quoting IMDB saying “The Melania movie is now one of the lowest rated movies of all time on IMDB-1.3/10.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump received backlash for focusing on his wife Melania's documentary rather than global issues occurring at the hands of his administration.