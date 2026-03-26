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Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Wife Melania a 'Fantastic Movie Star': 'Lying Again'

Photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump believes his wife, Melania, is a 'movie star' after the recent release of her documentary.

March 26 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump was widely mocked for once again calling his wife, Melania, a "movie star" following the critically panned January 30 theatrical release of her self-titled documentary, Melania.

While the 79-year-old president has used the term as a point of pride during high-profile events, including a Republican congressional fundraiser on Wednesday, March 25, critics and late-night hosts have seized on the label to ridicule the film's production quality and its reception.

Trump first began using the moniker during his State of the Union address in February, later repeating it at a House GOP retreat and a Board of Peace event.

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Source: @HQNewsNow

The POTUS has insisted the film was "number one" at the box office and on streaming. However, reports indicate it actually finished second in its opening weekend and quickly dropped in rankings.

“Our great first lady, who turns out to be a fantastic movie star. Do you believe this? She had the number one movie,” he said on Wednesday.

Despite Trump's praise, the film holds an 11 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics describing it as a "dreadfully dull vanity project."

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Melania Trump's Documentary Reportedly Called 'Toxic' by Production Crew

Image of Melania Trump's documentary earned an 11 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's documentary earned an 11 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the 2026 Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel mocked the film's content, joking that while most documentaries expose injustice, this one featured Melania "walking around the White House trying on shoes.”

Reports from Rolling Stone revealed that two-thirds of the New York production crew reportedly asked to have their names removed from the credits, describing the project as "toxic.”

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Critics highlighted the massive gap between the reported $75 million budget (including licensing and marketing by Amazon MGM and a $40 million payout to the FLOTUS) and its modest $16 million global box office take, leading some to label the deal a corporate "bribe.”

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Image of Melania Trump's documentary has been ruthlessly mocked by critics.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's documentary has been ruthlessly mocked by critics.

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Following Wednesday’s remarks, social media critics threw their own rotten tomatoes at the comments, with one noting, “His breathing, which means he’s lying…again,” followed by a graphic showing abysmal stats about the documentary contradicting Trump’s fabrications.

Writer Evan Tarracciano replied with a graphic quoting IMDB saying “The Melania movie is now one of the lowest rated movies of all time on IMDB-1.3/10.”

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Image of Donald Trump received backlash for focusing on his wife Melania's documentary rather than global issues occurring at the hands of his administration.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump received backlash for focusing on his wife Melania's documentary rather than global issues occurring at the hands of his administration.

Source: @Roto_Wizard

“The entire world is on fire because of his stupidity, and this is what he’s talking about,” wrote another.

An additional troll shared a viral meme that read, “BREAKING. The United States has threatened to drop their biggest bomb on Iran. B-52s are being loaded with DVDs of the Melania documentary.”

As of early March, the documentary has grossed approximately $16.7 million worldwide. While it achieved a strong opening weekend of $7 million, the film is considered a massive financial loss against its massive $75 million investment.

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