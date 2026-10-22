Politics Donald Trump Mocked by Critics After Saying He's Falling 'in Love' With Male Republican Senator Tim Scott: 'Kim Jong Un Is Going to Be Jealous' Source: MEGA Donald Trump rhapsodized about 'falling in love with a man.' Lesley Abravanel Oct. 22 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Following a series of spicy comments about a male Republican’s physique and backside, President Donald Trump effused that he was falling "in love" with Republican Sen. Tim Scott during a campaign rally at the T. Ed Garrison Arena at Clemson University in South Carolina on Wednesday night, October 21. While praising the 61-year-old South Carolina Senator on stage, Trump turned his attention to Scott and told the crowd, “And then you have a certain senator that I happen to… as much as I can fall in love with a man, which isn't that much, I fall in love with him. And his name happens to be Tim Scott. And he's great.” The gushing comment about Scott quickly drew attention online.

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Donald Trump Previously Said He 'Fell in Love' With Kim Jong Un

Trump: As much as I can fall in love with a man, which isn't that much, I fall in love with him. pic.twitter.com/Vfm6Lk6tqB — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 22, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X

“He’s got gaymentia,” one commenter quipped. “Kim Jong Un is going to be jealous,” another noted, referencing the POTUS’ earlier platitudes toward the North Korean dictator. In 2018, Trump famously used the exact phrase "fell in love" to describe his diplomatic breakthrough with the North Korean leader. At a September 2018 rally in West Virginia, Trump told the crowd, "I was really being tough. And so was he. And we'd go back and forth. And then we fell in love, okay? No, really. He wrote me beautiful letters, and they're great letters. We fell in love."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's comments were brutally mocked by critics online.

Another social media sociologist noted that, “He’s always been g--. He’s laying the groundwork for when he leaves office in a couple of years. Prepare to see a flamboyant ex-president.” “Donald G-- Trump,” added another. “Appreciate the rare moments of LGBTQ allyship from Trump,” snarked another.

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'President, I'd Love to Kiss You'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has frequently fantasized about other men during rallies.

Earlier in February, Trump recounted a story at a press conference about an industry executive at a steel products factory. He claimed that "a very powerful, strong man" who owned the business approached him and said, "President, I'd love to kiss you.” These latest eyebrow-raising comments come after Trump repeatedly drew widespread media attention for delivering a series of highly detailed rants about the physical appearance and body of Ohio Sen. Jon Husted.

Donald Trump Drooled Over GOP Sen. Jon Husted's Physique

Source: MEGA Donald Trump had a hard time focusing his attention off the body of GOP Sen. Jon Husted.