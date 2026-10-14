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Jesse Watters Calls Out Donald Trump for Checking Out Men's Butts: 'Sometimes It Sounds a Little Gay'

Image of Jesse Watters and Donald Trump
Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE,MEGA

Jesse Watters didn't see any harm in Donald Trump's comment.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

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Fox News host Jesse Watters defended President Donald Trump's comments about an Ohio senator's backside.

During a campaign rally in Youngstown, OH, on Monday, October 12, Trump spoke about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted's physique.

After learning that Husted was a star college football player at the University of Dayton, Trump remarked to the crowd that he began "examining his body" and openly admitted, "I looked at his a--."

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'He Can Get Away With It'

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Image of Fox News star Jesse Watters defended Donald Trump's derriere ogling but not without a caveat.
Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE,MEGA

Fox News star Jesse Watters defended Donald Trump's derriere ogling but not without a caveat.

On Tuesday, October 13, Watters and his co-hosts on The Five addressed the rally footage. In defense of the president's comments, Watters argued, "Trump says a lot of stuff that we all think but don't say, and sometimes it sounds a little gay,” adding, “He can get away with it because he's straight."

Watters then steered the conversation to men's physiques, saying of co-host Greg Gutfeld, "We talk about guys’ stuff sometimes, like Greg has no a--. Flat! Just falls off his back."

“Can he say this?” Gutfeld asked.

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Image of Watters continued to joke about other male politicians' backsides in his defense of Trump.
Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Watters continued to joke about other male politicians' backsides in his defense of Trump.

Watters then called out his male assistant, saying he was “built like the Tin Man.”

“It’s like his hip sockets are too lubricated and his leg is going to fall off. I saw John Thune in the locker room, and he looks like an Olympic swimmer. This is what guys say,” he stated.

Watters joked that the race between Democrat Sherrod Brown and Husted should come down to who has the best behind.

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'Vote for the Better Athlete'

Image of Watters jokingly suggested he who has the best behind win.
Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Watters jokingly suggested whoever has the best behind should win.

“He’s saying John Husted is a phenomenal athlete and an All-American cornerback and national champion and Division III football player. He’s got what it takes. Now, I always say vote for the better athlete,” he explained. “Who is he running against again? Sherrod Brown cannot play anything. Didn’t play sports in college. He can barely catch a football. You got to go with the guy with the better a--. That’s what I say!”

Watters' remarks quickly went viral, prompting heavy criticism from viewers and media commentators who labeled the segment "disgusting" and bizarre.

Image of Not everyone found Watters' comments amusing, however.
Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Not everyone found Watters' comments amusing.

Observers noted that his attempt to normalize or excuse the behavior as standard "guy stuff" hijacked what was meant to be a standard political segment.

Political commentators pointed out that if any Democratic politician spent a rally detailing how they examined another man's backside, Fox News would cover it with unyielding outrage rather than writing it off as harmless locker room talk.

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