Donald Trump Blasted for Having a Friendly Alliance With 'Murderous Dictator' Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump is in the hot seat once again! The former American president was ridiculed by GOP members and other fellow Republicans for his alliance with North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un. The real estate mogul congratulated the communist on his Truth Social account after it was revealed that North Korea would be joining the World Health Organization's executive board.
Trump's connection to Un set Twitter ablaze. A former member of the Trump administration Nikki Haley quickly scolded her former boss on the platform.
"Kim Jong Un starves his own people. It’s a total farce that North Korea has a leading role at the World Health Organization," said the presidential candidate and Trump’s U.N ambassador.
"Taking our country back from Joe Biden does not start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp quickly quipped.
Trump's friendship with Un was featured in the 2023 book Letters to Trump. The controversial figures have gushed over their bond since their 2018 meeting in Singapore.
"Your Excellency Mr. President," Kim wrote in a letter dated July 30, 2018. "I express my deep appreciation to Your Excellency for having a firm faith in the excellent relations established between us during the first summit and exerting yourself to honor the promise made in that historic day."
In his handwritten note, Un highlighted the lack of urgency to end the conflict between the two nations. "I feel pleased to have formed good ties with such a powerful and preeminent statesman as Your Excellency, though there is a sense of regret for the lack of anticipated declaration on the termination of war," he concluded.
- 'Congratulations to Kim Jung Un': Donald Trump Applauds North Korean Dictator Despite Misspelling His Name
- Under Siege CNN Boss Chris Licht Told Donald Trump to 'Have Fun' Before Packed MAGA Town Hall
- Donald Trump Questions When He'll Be 'Fully Exonerated' From 'Document Hoax' as Mike Pence Faces No Charges
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The project also featured Trump shading his predecessor, Barack Obama, and applauding the future of the country despite its hostile relationship with the United States. "Dear Chairman Kim, I heard it was your birthday and I wanted to wish you a happy day. You will have many great years of celebration and success. Your country will soon be on a historic and prosperous path.”
“I was also given credit for calming down a very serious situation. When I met with Barack Obama before assuming the Presidency, he told me North Korea is the biggest problem the United States and the world has. I believe they would have gone to war with him had I not become President. Under my watch, there was no war—not even close,” he added.