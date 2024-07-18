Donald Trump Mocked for Dozing Off During Son Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Clueless and Boring' Speech at Republican National Convention: Watch
Did Donald Trump Jr. put his father, Donald Trump, to sleep?!
It sure looks like it! In new footage from the Republican National Convention, it appears the ex-president, 78, got bored while Donald Trump Jr. took the stage. "Trump appears to be falling asleep during his son’s speech," the caption reads.
Of course, people mocked Donald for appearing disinterested in the event.
"Will he stay awake during Vance’s speech?" one person asked, referring to his VP pick, J.D. Vance, while another said, "Golfing is very exhausting lol."
A third person joked, "Yeah the one time i agree with Trump. His son is clueless and boring."
As OK! previously reported, this isn't the first time Donald has fallen asleep. On July 15, he was seen catching some zzz's during J.D.'s speech.
At the time, people went nuts over the video clip, which made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He should be at home resting and also not running for president," while another said, "Trump can’t stay awake at a convention with thousands of delegates, supporters and attendees. Yikes."
"If Trump can't stay awake at his own convention, how is he going to stay awake for America? I think it's time he step down and let someone much younger and who is not a convicted felon take his place," a third person added.
Since Donald was shot at during his July 13 rally, people defended him, as he might be traumatized from the event.
"If anyone in the country has a right to be tired, even exhausted, it’s this man!" one person exclaimed, likely referring to him almost being assassinated at his Pennsylvania rally," while another person said, "I bet he hasn’t hardly slept in three days . he’s just briefly tired. Give him a day or two he’ll be back up there bouncing around protecting America."
"He was closing his eyes for prayer you’re a liar!" a third person fumed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Donald was also seen closing his eyes during his hush money trial, which is why his team had to intervene to keep him awake.
"I guess they have tried a number of different devices. Yeah, sleeping for a lot of it. I would say they’ve tried a number of different devices to keep Trump awake," MSNBC Legal Correspondent Lisa Rubin said while on Chris Jansing Reports. "Partially in response, or what appears to be in response to collective press corps observations. So, for example, when there are sidebars, an attorney doesn’t leave his side anymore because leaving him alone means leaving him to potentially sleep. He has a stack of papers with him at all times now to go through, but neither of those things seem to have protected Trump from his own exhaustion today."