Donald Trump Could Be Picking Up Trash and Cleaning Graffiti If Judge Gives Community Service Sentence Following Guilty Verdict

“Trump can get a prison sentence, probation, or even a jail sentence if he receives a year or less,” criminal defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman dished. “He could also receive community service as part of a probationary sentence, including picking up trash on the side of the road.”

Trump, 77, is slated to be sentenced on July 11 by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records for concealing hush money paid to p--- star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.