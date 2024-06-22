'Total Deranged Mess': Donald Trump Goes on 'Dumb' and 'Incoherent' Rant at Washington, D.C., Event: Watch
Donald Trump has once again put his foot in his mouth.
During a recent speech the former President gave at an event in Washington, D.C., he went on a strange rant while he struggled to figure out the correct pronunciation of a word. However, the internet couldn't get over how unintelligent he sounded.
"And my stupid people, when I wanted to refute it, they said, sir, don't dignify it with a refuttal. Refutal or refuttal? What the h--- word would that be? Refuttal. Watch, they’ll say he didn’t know refuttal or refutal but they don't know either," Trump confusingly told the crowd.
"This guy is a total deranged mess," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user said, slamming the right-wing politician.
"Trump is incoherent again," a second said of the lengthy speech.
"He tried to mock someone else’s intelligence while managing to show how truly dumb he is, all within the same sentence. In fairness…" a third wrote.
"He's getting worse," a fourth added.
As Trump gets ready to face off against President Joe Biden in the upcoming election, much has been discussed over his mental state.
According to Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass author Ramin Setoodah, the former reality star couldn't even remember who he was after meeting him several times.
"Donald Trump had severe memory issues," the writer claimed during an appearance on Morning Joe. "As the journalist who spent the most time with him, I have to say, he couldn’t remember things. He couldn’t even remember me."
Trump has been making many slip-ups along the campaign trail that Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, speculated that he may have dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," the medical expert explained. "If he were to become president, he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office."
An additional medical expert, Dr. John Gartner, said in an interview, "Trump is very manic. He's got all this energy and charisma. But actually, he's more like the Wizard of Oz. He appears strong, but pay no attention to that demented man behind the curtain. Once you pull that curtain away and people see him for who he really is, not strong but so cognitively weak, I would say he's no longer just unfit for the job — he's now incapable of doing the job."