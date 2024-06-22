OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Total Deranged Mess': Donald Trump Goes on 'Dumb' and 'Incoherent' Rant at Washington, D.C., Event: Watch

donaldtrumpdumbrantwashingtonrallypp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 22 2024, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump has once again put his foot in his mouth.

During a recent speech the former President gave at an event in Washington, D.C., he went on a strange rant while he struggled to figure out the correct pronunciation of a word. However, the internet couldn't get over how unintelligent he sounded.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: (@BidenHQ/X
donaldtrumpdumbrantwashington
Source: Mega

Donald Trump has once again put his foot in his mouth.

Article continues below advertisement

"And my stupid people, when I wanted to refute it, they said, sir, don't dignify it with a refuttal. Refutal or refuttal? What the h--- word would that be? Refuttal. Watch, they’ll say he didn’t know refuttal or refutal but they don't know either," Trump confusingly told the crowd.

"This guy is a total deranged mess," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user said, slamming the right-wing politician.

"Trump is incoherent again," a second said of the lengthy speech.

Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrumpdumbrantwashington
Source: Mega

Donald Trump was slammed for his 'dumb' speech.

Article continues below advertisement

"He tried to mock someone else’s intelligence while managing to show how truly dumb he is, all within the same sentence. In fairness…" a third wrote.

"He's getting worse," a fourth added.

As Trump gets ready to face off against President Joe Biden in the upcoming election, much has been discussed over his mental state.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrumpdumbrantwashington
Source: Mega

Donald Trump's mental state has been speculated about.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass author Ramin Setoodah, the former reality star couldn't even remember who he was after meeting him several times.

"Donald Trump had severe memory issues," the writer claimed during an appearance on Morning Joe. "As the journalist who spent the most time with him, I have to say, he couldn’t remember things. He couldn’t even remember me."

Trump has been making many slip-ups along the campaign trail that Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, speculated that he may have dementia.

Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrumpdumbrantwashington
Source: Mega

Donald Trump is running for President once again.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," the medical expert explained. "If he were to become president, he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office."

An additional medical expert, Dr. John Gartner, said in an interview, "Trump is very manic. He's got all this energy and charisma. But actually, he's more like the Wizard of Oz. He appears strong, but pay no attention to that demented man behind the curtain. Once you pull that curtain away and people see him for who he really is, not strong but so cognitively weak, I would say he's no longer just unfit for the job — he's now incapable of doing the job."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.