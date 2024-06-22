'Total Deranged Mess': Donald Trump Goes on 'Dumb' and 'Incoherent' Rant at Washington, D.C., Event: Watch

"And my stupid people, when I wanted to refute it, they said, sir, don't dignify it with a refuttal. Refutal or refuttal? What the h--- word would that be? Refuttal. Watch, they’ll say he didn’t know refuttal or refutal but they don't know either," Trump confusingly told the crowd.

"This guy is a total deranged mess," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user said, slamming the right-wing politician.

"Trump is incoherent again," a second said of the lengthy speech.