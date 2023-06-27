'That Man Is Repulsive': Donald Trump Mocked for Moaning During Speech at Faith and Freedom Event: Watch
While at the Faith and Freedom event over the weekend, Donald Trump shocked the audience when he started making moaning noises.
In a new video, he made sounds while holding up his hands.
Of course, people were appalled at the former president, 77. One person wrote, Oof that man is repulsive," while another said, "An idiot."
A third person shared, "No way this is real."
"This man got 5,678 charges against him and he still trying to be president again," a fourth person said, referring to Trump's recent indictments and arrests.
At the event in late June, Trump gave some reasons why he should be president again.
"I will stop World War 3, and believe me we're very close to having World War 3 ... I will settle the War between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours after becoming president," he said to the crowd.
This is hardly the first time Trump has mentioned World War III in his speeches — in January, he continued to declare why he should be the leader of the U.S. for the second time.
"The 2024 election is our one shot to save our country, and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one," Trump told an audience at the South Carolina state House. "We need a president who can take on the whole system and a president who can win."
In an other nearly identical speech, he said, "Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III. We’re at the brink of World War III, just in case anybody doesn’t know it. As president, I will bring back peace through strength."
Elsewhere at the event, he told his supporters, "I'm being indicted for you."
"This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time," he stated. "They want to interfere with the upcoming election, they want to demean, insult … whatever's necessary to win."
"They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. In the end they're not after me, they're after you and I just happen to be standing in their way," he continued.