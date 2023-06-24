Former President Barack Obama Says Donald Trump's Indictment Is 'Less Than Ideal'

"It’s less than ideal,” Obama said of Trump's alleged crimes. "But the fact that we have a former president who is having to answer to charges brought by prosecutors does uphold the basic notion that nobody’s above the law, and the allegations will now be sorted out through a court process.”

While discussing democratic values, the left-wing leader admitted the businessman's attempt to “silence critics through changes in the legislative process” or “intimidate the press" may be even more concerning than his legal woes.