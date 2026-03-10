or
'This Goes Beyond Dementia': Donald Trump Mocked for Saying People Who Died From Bombs 'Are Walking Around With No Legs or Arms'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump was trolled on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was mocked on social media for making another flub during a Monday, March 9, press conference in Doral, Fla.

The president was addressing bombing victims when he said, "They were very strongly involved in all of the people that died through the roadside bombs. Died and are right now walking around with no legs, no arms."

Social Media Reacts to the President's Flub

Source: @acyn/x

Donald Trump accidentally said people who died were still 'walking around.'

Social media was quick to laugh at his senseless words, with one person declaring, "He is just so breathtakingly dementia engulfed."

"The audience clapped with no hands," joked a second individual, with a third quipping, "Meet the President who is dead and walking around with no brain."

"This goes beyond dementia," a fourth person said. "It demonstrates a total lack of empathy."

Does Donald Trump Have Dementia?

Photo of The president has sparked concerns he's suffering from dementia.
Source: mega

The president has sparked concerns he's suffering from dementia.

The incident only fueled concerns about the POTUS' mental and physical health.

Clinical psychologist Dr. John Gartner believes Trump's repeated Montreal Cognitive Assessments — which he's bragged about always "acing" — are a red flag.

Photo of A doctor said taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment more than once signals physicians may be 'monitoring dementia.'
Source: mega

A doctor said taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment more than once signals physicians may be 'monitoring dementia.'

"You know, he kind of gave the game away again, as he often does," he explained on a past episode of "The Daily Beast Podcast." "You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCA once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you’re giving it to him three times, that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you’re monitoring dementia."

Photo of Critics have mocked the president for his swollen legs and 'cankles.'
Source: mega

Critics have mocked the president for his swollen legs and 'cankles.'

The doctor also pointed to the father-of-five's October 2025 MRI, which his team said was just for preventative measures.

"Because if you keep feeling like, no, he’s still got the symptoms, we’ve got to see how bad he’s doing now, we’ve got to check again, see how bad he’s doing now — I think they’re giving him cognitive tests and MRIs every six months to monitor the progress of his dementia, and/or strokes," he spilled.

The President Stepped Out With a Rash on His Neck

Photo of Donald Trump was seen with a rash on his neck on March 5.
Source: mega

Donald Trump was seen with a rash on his neck on March 5.

People are also concerned about his physical well-being, as he's often seen with bruises on his hands and swollen ankles. It was revealed in the summer of 2025 that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which veins have trouble returning blood to the heart.

Most recently, the Republican, 79, was seen with a rash on the side of his neck that extended to the back of his head.

Dr. Sean Barbabella brushed it off as anything serious, sharing, "President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor. The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."

