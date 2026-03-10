'This Goes Beyond Dementia': Donald Trump Mocked for Saying People Who Died From Bombs 'Are Walking Around With No Legs or Arms'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was mocked on social media for making another flub during a Monday, March 9, press conference in Doral, Fla. The president was addressing bombing victims when he said, "They were very strongly involved in all of the people that died through the roadside bombs. Died and are right now walking around with no legs, no arms."

Social Media Reacts to the President's Flub

Trump: All of the people that died through the roadside bombs. Died and are right now walking around with no legs. pic.twitter.com/0TMemHeQyL — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Donald Trump accidentally said people who died were still 'walking around.'

Social media was quick to laugh at his senseless words, with one person declaring, "He is just so breathtakingly dementia engulfed." "The audience clapped with no hands," joked a second individual, with a third quipping, "Meet the President who is dead and walking around with no brain." "This goes beyond dementia," a fourth person said. "It demonstrates a total lack of empathy."

Does Donald Trump Have Dementia?

Source: mega The president has sparked concerns he's suffering from dementia.

The incident only fueled concerns about the POTUS' mental and physical health. Clinical psychologist Dr. John Gartner believes Trump's repeated Montreal Cognitive Assessments — which he's bragged about always "acing" — are a red flag.

Source: mega A doctor said taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment more than once signals physicians may be 'monitoring dementia.'

"You know, he kind of gave the game away again, as he often does," he explained on a past episode of "The Daily Beast Podcast." "You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCA once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you’re giving it to him three times, that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you’re monitoring dementia."

Source: mega Critics have mocked the president for his swollen legs and 'cankles.'

The doctor also pointed to the father-of-five's October 2025 MRI, which his team said was just for preventative measures. "Because if you keep feeling like, no, he’s still got the symptoms, we’ve got to see how bad he’s doing now, we’ve got to check again, see how bad he’s doing now — I think they’re giving him cognitive tests and MRIs every six months to monitor the progress of his dementia, and/or strokes," he spilled.

The President Stepped Out With a Rash on His Neck

Source: mega Donald Trump was seen with a rash on his neck on March 5.