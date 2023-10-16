'She Bailed': Donald Trump Mocked for Posing With Younger Woman as Melania Remains Out of the Spotlight
Where is Melania Trump?!
Donald Trump was seen posing with a younger woman recently — with his wife nowhere in sight.
In the photo, which was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former president, 77, was seen holding a thumbs up as he posed alongside a woman in a pink dress.
"Has anyone seen Melania lately?" the caption read.
Of course, people couldn't help but mock the businessman for never being seen with the model, 53.
One person wrote, "Has anyone seen Melania lately?" while another said, "Melania is embarrassed by her husband. She’s hanging in until Barron goes to college next year."
A third user claimed, "She bounced .. even she knows money ain’t worth it," while a fourth alleged, "She bailed."
As OK! previously reported, Donald has mentioned his wife in his speeches a lot as of late.
In early October, he revealed the criticism Melania told him about his upcoming campaign.
“You know my wife. I have a wonderful wife, the great first lady, who’s very popular,” he began, gushing over the brunette beauty, who shares son Barron with Donald.
“She says, ‘Darling, I don’t like when you do the weightlifting thing or even the swimming thing because it doesn’t look presidential,’” he continued. “I said let me tell you it’s much easier to look presidential than it is to do the schtick that I have to do at these places. And she doesn’t like when I dance a little bit going off.”
Prior to that, Donald said his wife had some thoughts on his recent television appearances.
"The lights get much more powerful, but you look like c--- on television. I was going to tell my people. I am telling my people now. These lights are so powerful they probably cost a lot of money. We're doing so well, but these lights are no good. Number one, you can hardly see the audience. Number two, when you go home to watch it with our great first lady, she said, 'You didn't look good. Too much light!' These lights are terrible," he said on October 1.
People then laughed at him for his remarks.
"OMG. Has he addressed ANY actual issues?" one person wondered, while a second added, "Maybe when Melania told the old duffer that 'he looks terrible lately'... maybe she was trying to tell him something a little more nuanced than the RBG code and lighting needing adjustment on broadcast TV."
A third person joked, "But Melania still prefers to look at Donald Trump on TV!"