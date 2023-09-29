'Get Your Act Together!': Donald Trump Fumes at Fox News for Airing 'Bad Debates and Negative Ads'
Donald Trump is raging against Fox News — again. On Thursday, September 28, the former president, 77, took to Truth Social to vent about the TV network.
"The second Republican Primary Debate on FoxNews had the Lowest Viewership since 2016. Their overall Ratings are down 30%. FOX NEEDS MAGA, THEY JUST DON’T KNOW IT YET. STOP WITH THE BAD DEBATES & NEGATIVE ADS, NO MORE. GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE! DJT," he wrote.
The second Republican debate took place on Wednesday, September 27, but Trump decided to skip out on the event. Instead, Trump gave a campaign speech in Michigan.
Before the debate took place, Fox News aired a paid aid from President Joe Biden, which is likely why Trump lashed out in the first place.
"He says he stands with auto workers. But as president, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs. Joe Biden said he’d stand up for workers, and he’s delivering – passing laws that are increasing wages and creating good-paying jobs. Manufacturing is coming back to Michigan because Joe Biden doesn’t just talk. He delivers," the ad said.
As OK! previously reported, Megyn Kelly was not a fan of the TV spectacle.
"It was terrible. Between the lackluster performance from some of the candidates and the cringe attempts and laugh lines, it seems yet again, the only real winner was Trump," the blonde beauty said on the Thursday, September 28, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," while praising Trump, who she recently interviewed.
"My God what a hot mess. I have to say, I didn't enjoy it," she stated. "I said yesterday, this is a good thing because it's Republicans getting their ideas out there. That's probably better for the GOP, reinforce the positions that they hold when it comes to border, when it comes to the economy. That can work to their benefit as we go into the general. No, I take it all back. They were sniping, they were small ball, they were petty. The moderators were a disaster."
Kelly, 52, then went on to rate the night overall.
"I don't think it was a good night for the Republican Party. It could have been, it just wasn't. And I think overall it was a fail. So I will give the whole event – I won't give it an F, but I'm gonna give it a D," she said.