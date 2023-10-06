Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Allegedly Spilling Nuclear Sub Secrets to Mar-a-Lago Member
Donald Trump faced backlash on social media after being accused of sharing classified information about nuclear submarines with a Mar-a-Lago member.
The hashtags #TrumpIsATraitor and #TopSecret trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, as critics of the embattled former POTUS flooded the platform with their opinions on the bombshell allegations.
"#TrumpIsATraitor, not even a question any longer," one user wrote, while another added, "He’s a traitor & a disgrace. He needs to be locked away for good."
"We can just assume at this point that any top secret information on our military capabilities or foreign policy that Trump saw is no longer secret," political pundit Ron Filipowski posted. "Except for the stuff he didn’t understand or couldn’t remember. Which is probably 99% of it so we’re mostly ok I think."
"Surprise Surprise.. #DopeyDon aka #Trump is nothing more than a Pathological Liar and Narcissist," a separate user penned, and another chimed in, "How sick and tired are we of hearing how criminal he is? Very. Not surprised he shared the top secret docs with outsiders."
Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Friday, October 6, and fiercely denied the allegations.
"The ridiculous story put out today about me talking to a Mar-a-Lago member about U.S. Submarines, is false and ridiculous, other than the fact that I will often state that we make the best Submarines and Military Equipment anywhere in the World — A pretty well known fact!" he ranted.
"These fake stories are put out by corrupt prosecutors trying to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, and based on the polling, where I am 60 points up on Republican Candidates, and 11 points up on Crooked Joe Biden, the people of our Country aren’t buying it," he continued. "With that being said, I will always promote the Greatness of America — and its Military Equipment."
"The alternative would be for Allies, and others, to buy from Russia, China, or elsewhere," he added. "I like creating jobs in America, which was one of my most successful achievements as President!"
This is far from the first time Trump has been accused of being careless with government secrets. As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old was indicted in June for allegedly mishandling classified documents discovered in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
He was also caught on tape appearing to acknowledge that he'd held onto classified Pentagon documents after leaving the White House.
On Tuesday, June 13, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts, including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.