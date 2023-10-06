Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Allegedly Spilling Nuclear Sub Secrets to Mar-a-Lago Member

"These fake stories are put out by corrupt prosecutors trying to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, and based on the polling, where I am 60 points up on Republican Candidates, and 11 points up on Crooked Joe Biden, the people of our Country aren’t buying it," he continued. "With that being said, I will always promote the Greatness of America — and its Military Equipment."

"The alternative would be for Allies, and others, to buy from Russia, China, or elsewhere," he added. "I like creating jobs in America, which was one of my most successful achievements as President!"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!