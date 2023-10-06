Hillary Clinton Believes Donald Trump Will Be the GOP Nominee — But Joe Biden Can Still Win the 2024 Election
Hillary Clinton has made her predictions about the 2024 presidential election.
During a sit-down with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, which is set to air on Monday, October 9, the former Secretary of State revealed that she believes Donald Trump will get voted in as the GOP nominee, but that doesn't mean he'll win the presidency.
"I mean, right now it looks like that. But I'm not going to handicap their race," she told Amanpour. "I want to let them decide that."
Clinton also opined it would be an easy decision for voters to make if the race came down to President Joe Biden or Trump.
"One will wreck our democracy. One violates the law on a regular basis. One appeals to the worst in our collective psyche. The other gets things done," she explained. "Why is that a hard choice?"
Clinton didn't pull any punches when it came to some of Trump's most devoted supporters either, likening their loyalty to a "cult" and suggesting that "maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members."
"Sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure," she continued. "He’s only in it for himself."
The seasoned politician not only ran for president in the 2016 election, she was first lady from 1993 to 2001 and later earned a spot in the Senate representing the state of New York from 2001 to 2009.
Clinton noted that during her stint as a senator, "there wasn’t this little tail of extremism waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today." The 75-year-old used former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy being ousted from his role after less than nine months as an example.
She claimed McCarthy had been "punished" by other Republicans for "doing the right thing" and pushing through a bill that would help keep the government from shutting down.
"He was not continuing to be captive to the far-right extremists. So they toppled him," she said. "It was a very small number as you look at the vote. But now we’re reaping the consequences of their misbehavior."
"At some point, there needs to be a backlash against the control that this small group of extremists have," Clinton added. "And I don’t know who will lead that, but let’s hope whoever becomes the new speaker will."
Clinton's bombshell interview will air only a few days after she sent a fundraising email to supporters slamming Trump.
"I've said for a long time that Trump isn't a joke, and now, he's looking more and more likely to be the Republican nominee," she wrote in a Thursday, October 5, message. "The man who riles up his crowds by calling Mexican-Americans criminal and suggesting Muslims should be banned from entering this country has limitless resources to run his campaign — and he also has a lead in the delegate count."
CNN reported Clinton's opinions on the upcoming election.