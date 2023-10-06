Hillary Clinton Believes Donald Trump Will Be the GOP Nominee — But Joe Biden Can Still Win the 2024 Election

"I mean, right now it looks like that. But I'm not going to handicap their race," she told Amanpour. "I want to let them decide that."

Clinton also opined it would be an easy decision for voters to make if the race came down to President Joe Biden or Trump.

"One will wreck our democracy. One violates the law on a regular basis. One appeals to the worst in our collective psyche. The other gets things done," she explained. "Why is that a hard choice?"