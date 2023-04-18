Donald Trump Mocked For Promoting NFTs In First Instagram Post Since January 6 Fallout: 'What An Absolute Madman'

In the first post, which was uploaded on Tuesday, April 18, he wrote, "I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW. GO TO link in bio: https://collecttrumpcards.com/. Have fun!"

"I hope everyone notices, & I’m sure the Fake News won’t, that I’m leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE (It’s called the MARKET!), & sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans & supporters to make money, & have fun doing it. I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, & I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn’t choose to do so. I WILL BE GIVEN NO 'NICE GUY' CREDIT?" he captioned a drawing of him in a red suit, looking like a superhero, in the second post.