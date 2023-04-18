Donald Trump Mocked For Promoting NFTs In First Instagram Post Since January 6 Fallout: 'What An Absolute Madman'
Donald Trump is back on Instagram for the first since the fallout from January 6 occurred — and he couldn't help but promote NFTs.
In the first post, which was uploaded on Tuesday, April 18, he wrote, "I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW. GO TO link in bio: https://collecttrumpcards.com/. Have fun!"
"I hope everyone notices, & I’m sure the Fake News won’t, that I’m leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE (It’s called the MARKET!), & sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans & supporters to make money, & have fun doing it. I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, & I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn’t choose to do so. I WILL BE GIVEN NO 'NICE GUY' CREDIT?" he captioned a drawing of him in a red suit, looking like a superhero, in the second post.
Of course, people couldn't help but make fun of the former president, 76 — especially after he was arrested and arraigned on April 4 for allegedly paying off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair.
One person wrote, "This dude came back to talk about how cool he is for selling his trading cards for cheap? What an absolute madman," while another said, "Who is typing these captions💀💀💀."
A third person said, "First post back, and it’s to promote NFTs? 😂," while a fourth quipped, "Gotta make up all those legal expenses somehow I guess💀."
Meanwhile, some people gushed over Trump, who is running for president again. One person said, "Best President of the USA 🇺🇸❤️," while another raved, "Welcome back, Mr. President!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump revealed the NFT endeavor in December.
“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!” he wrote in the post.