Donald Trump To Be Issued Gag Order Ahead Of Arrest, Could See Jail Time If Violated, Former President's Legal Team Reveals

Former President Donald Trump's legal team believes the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will use the court of law to keep the 76-year-old quiet after he is arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump's lawyers predicted a New York City judge to slam the Republican Politician with a gag order at some point on Monday, April 3, which will in turn stop Trump from opening his mouth about the 30 counts of criminal charges he faces in connection to the $130,000 he allegedly paid Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 presidential election.