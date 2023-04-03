Donald Trump To Be Issued Gag Order Ahead Of Arrest, Could See Jail Time If Violated, Former President's Legal Team Reveals
Former President Donald Trump's legal team believes the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will use the court of law to keep the 76-year-old quiet after he is arrested on Tuesday afternoon.
Trump's lawyers predicted a New York City judge to slam the Republican Politician with a gag order at some point on Monday, April 3, which will in turn stop Trump from opening his mouth about the 30 counts of criminal charges he faces in connection to the $130,000 he allegedly paid Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 presidential election.
"The Trump legal team now thinks that the Manhattan judge will take the unprecedented step of silencing the presidential frontrunner with an unconstitutional gag order tomorrow," a source revealed to a news publication on Sunday, April 2, shortly after Trump's campaign announced he would be making a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., upon return from his Manhattan surrender and booking.
"The Trump legal team is considering adding a First Amendment lawyer to the effort to combat this and will fight it all the way," the insider noted, as the father-of-five could face a $1,000 fine and up to 30 days behind bars if he violated the anticipated gag order under New York law.
News of the potential gag order comes just a few days after a grand jury ruled to indict the former president following a highly-publicized lawsuit involving Trump's alleged affair with Daniels.
Following his indictment, Trump has taken to his social media platform, Truth Social, to vouch for his innocence in relation to the case.
"They have closely studied 11,000,000 pages of documents, financial records, and tax returns (some gotten illegally!), billions of dollars worth of deals and transactions, and they've got nothing," the controversial politician claimed on Friday, March 31, one day after his indictment.
"After 8 years of various politically motivated investigations, hoaxes, scams, and witch hunts, this must make me the most honest and honorable man anywhere in the world," he insisted, concluding: "Nobody in history has ever been through the scrutiny that I have. Make American Great Again!!!!"
