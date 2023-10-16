'He's Said Some Really Strange Things': Joe Scarborough Is Perplexed After Donald Trump Declares Republicans 'Eat Their Young'
Joe Scarborough was confused by one of Donald Trump's recent statements and spoke out it during the Monday, October 16, episode of Morning Joe.
On Saturday, October 14, the 77-year-old posted a video statement on Truth Social in which he blasted Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, Bill Barr and others.
“Remember, Republicans eat their young. They really do,” Trump said in the clip. “They eat their young. Terrible statement. But it’s true.”
In response, Scarborough said, “He’s said some really strange things."
“Maybe somebody should know he’s not running against Barack Obama,” the TV star, 60, continued. “Really, if he were a leader of a party instead of just a leader of a cult, this personality cult, he would be more concerned about what’s going on in the House of Representatives.”
As OK! previously reported, Scarborough recently called out Trump for his recent remarks in which he applauded terrorist organization Hezbollah.
“Out of his mind, I mean, praising Hezbollah, just like he praised [Russia President] Vladimir Putin, said he was brilliant … after the invasion of Ukraine,” Scarborough stated. “All the praise that he’s had for President Xi [Jinping] and China always talking about what a brilliant man he is. Same thing, of course, with the tyrannical leader of North Korea.”
“You know, out of his mind,” he added.
Scarborough continued to criticize Republicans for electing Trump to begin with in 2016.
“Republicans are embracing this guy is just absolutely crazy," he said. “That’s your Republican Party right there. That’s that’s your Republican Party. That’s the guy who is in first place in the Republican contest to be the next presidential nominee for the GOP.”
“While you have two people that are the leaders running for Speaker and who still can’t tell you who won the 2020 election,” he added. “It’s absolutely crazy.”
Meanwhile, earlier this year, the attorney believes the more Trump keeps talking about his legal woes, the consequences will be devastating for him.
"He’s not only proving that he committed the actions," Scarborough told Sam Stein. "He’s on tape proving the intent of why he’s doing this. This is this case — it’s open and shut. The only thing Trump can hope for is jury nullification."