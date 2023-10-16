'He's Said Some Really Strange Things': Joe Scarborough Is Perplexed After Donald Trump Declares Republicans 'Eat Their Young'

As OK! previously reported, Scarborough recently called out Trump for his recent remarks in which he applauded terrorist organization Hezbollah.

“Out of his mind, I mean, praising Hezbollah, just like he praised [Russia President] Vladimir Putin, said he was brilliant … after the invasion of Ukraine,” Scarborough stated. “All the praise that he’s had for President Xi [Jinping] and China always talking about what a brilliant man he is. Same thing, of course, with the tyrannical leader of North Korea.”

“You know, out of his mind,” he added.