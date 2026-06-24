Politics Donald Trump Mocked for Slurring and Making Weird Gestures During Speech: 'Checking in on the Guy With the Nuclear Codes' Source: MEGA Donald Trump's Mack Truck rally drew serious criticism for its rambling, slurring incoherence as health concerns intensify. Lesley Abravanel June 24 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump's speech at the Mack Trucks facility in Macungie, Penn., sparked online ridicule as clips circulated of his stream-of-consciousness delivery, halting speech and theatrical physical gestures. Critics and commentators widely mocked the erratic presentation, highlighting his disjointed rants and on-stage theatrics, which people allege are signs of cognitive decline. The event, which functioned like a campaign rally, was meant to focus on the economy following an interim peace agreement with Iran.

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Watch Donald Trump's Odd Address

checking in on the guy with the nuclear codes pic.twitter.com/oAD0oHcPob — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Donald Trump made weird gestures while giving a speech at the Mack Trucks facility.

Trump deviated from economic policy to tell lengthy stories. This included boasting about hosting the UFC fight on the White House lawn for his 80th birthday and joking about whether he could beat professional UFC fighters in a wrestling match. During one of many awkward moments, Trump paused to ask the crowd, "Who did not vote for Trump?" A man standing directly behind him on camera raised his hand. Trump pointed toward another attendee, calling him "cute," seemingly unaware of the voter behind him. The speech ground to a brief halt when a protester began shouting insults at the octogenarian before being dragged out by security.

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Critics Called Donald Trump a 'Fool'

Source: MEGA The president asked the crowd if anyone there didn't vote for him.

The White House and Trump campaign officials strongly pushed back against the criticism. White House spokespeople dismissed the online backlash as baseless conspiracy theories pushed by political opponents. They emphasized that Trump is energetic, sharp and focused on lowering costs and prioritizing the American people. Social media dramatically disagreed. Independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted the clip with the caption, “Checking in on the guy with the nuclear codes,” which people were quick to respond to. “Well, folks, this is the result when advanced frontotemporal dementia and decades of untreated neurosyphilis collide. Holy s--- he’s brain dead,” said one. “This fool is the greatest danger to America and world peace,” said another critic, while a third wrote, "The employees should sue Mack Truck for mental anguish." “How did we go from [Barack] Obama to this pathetic clown?” wondered another.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS appeared to forget the name of the congressman he was campaigning for.

The Daily Beast noted that the 80-year-old president appeared to blank on the name of the candidate he was campaigning for, stumbling over his words before finding Rep. Ryan Mackenzie sitting just feet away: "We got to get a certain very talented, uhh, congressman reelected... Where are you, Mr. Congressman?" NPR reporter Danielle Kurtzleben pointed out that the event felt disconnected from its intended purpose of laying out future goals, as Trump’s speech "focused on past economic accomplishments, instead of plans.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump went off track several times during his address.