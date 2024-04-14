'NOT Smarter Than a 5th Grader': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Utterly Stupid' Rant About Battle of Gettysburg
Donald Trump didn’t do his homework!
On Saturday, April 13, the former president was mocked on X, formerly known as Twitter, for a nonsensical rant about the battle of Gettysburg.
While speaking at a rally in Schnecksville, Pa., Trump said, “Gettysburg. What an unbelievable battle. That was the battle of Gettysburg. What an unbelievable I mean, it was so much and so interesting and so vicious and horrible and so beautiful and so many different ways…”
In response, the public made fun of the father-of-five for seemingly knowing nothing about the historical fight.
“When you’ve got an oral report but forgot to read the book,” one user joked, while another added, “He’s never read a book in his life about this battle or any other!”
“Where would he be without the adjective? He bluffs his way through everything with meaningless fluff. It astounds me that everyone can't see that,” a third person pointed out, as one more deemed Trump, “NOT smarter than a 5th grader.”
Famous conservative commentator and vocal Trump critic George Conway even dissed, “His utter stupidity has always amazed me more than his psychopathy.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Conway has taken aim at the indicted politician recently.
In March, Conway appeared on a panel on MSNBC, where he called Trump a psycho driving voters away from the GOP.
"The problem for Donald Trump, George, is Donald Trump picked a lot of these candidates before," anchor Joy Reid began. "You could say in Arizona, Pennsylvania, you know, you name it, Dr. Oz. They just lost and lost and lost, whether running for senate or governor. They run statewide. When you get out of just the MAGA base, generally people don't want them. Now they're doing it in again in North Carolina."
"That's right," Conway replied. "He created demand for more of these people."
"He created the demand for the Kari Lakes of the world and Lauren Boebert, for Marjorie Taylor Greene and for this guy in North Carolina now," Kellyanne Conway's ex added.
"And then, you know, the conservative media absolutely juices that up. And what you've got is you've got smaller Republican, hardcore base that is becoming more and more isolated from reality and less and less capable of attracting the voters that one needs to win a general, national election," he continued. "And we saw those two voters that we — that you showed, the two female North Carolina Nikki Haley voters."
Conway is so adamant on his hatred for Trump, he even donated a whopping $929,600 to the Biden Victory Fund despite being a conservative.