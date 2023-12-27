Donald Trump Mocks 'Loser' Debbie Dingell for 'Uncontrollably' Crying Over Late Husband's Funeral

In response, the businessman, 77, hit back, calling Dingell out — and he even went on to bring up her late husband, John Dingell, who died in February 2019.

"Our Country is a NO LONGER RESPECTED MESS, A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING, CRIME RIDDEN COUNTRY. When I gave, as President, her long serving husband, the absolute highest U.S. honors for his funeral, a really big deal, she called me, crying almost uncontrollably, to say that she couldn’t believe I was willing to do that for a Democrat. She thanked me profusely. Two months later, she was back on the trail ranting and raving about 'TRUMP.' She ought to focus on how badly the Auto Workers of Michigan, and the USA as a whole, are being treated by CHINA, to which Crooked Joe Biden has given this once great industry away!" he exclaimed on Truth Social.