Donald Trump Mocks 'Loser' Debbie Dingell for 'Uncontrollably' Crying Over Late Husband's Funeral
Donald Trump went after Representative Debbie Dingell after she took aim at the former president's unhinged holiday messages on social media.
“And I quite frankly, I’m going to tell you that I think it was one of the most pathetic Christmas greetings I’ve heard when a former president of the United States who wants to return tells people on Christmas Day that they can rot in h---. He is contributing to the divisiveness in division in this country," she told CNN.
In response, the businessman, 77, hit back, calling Dingell out — and he even went on to bring up her late husband, John Dingell, who died in February 2019.
"Our Country is a NO LONGER RESPECTED MESS, A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING, CRIME RIDDEN COUNTRY. When I gave, as President, her long serving husband, the absolute highest U.S. honors for his funeral, a really big deal, she called me, crying almost uncontrollably, to say that she couldn’t believe I was willing to do that for a Democrat. She thanked me profusely. Two months later, she was back on the trail ranting and raving about 'TRUMP.' She ought to focus on how badly the Auto Workers of Michigan, and the USA as a whole, are being treated by CHINA, to which Crooked Joe Biden has given this once great industry away!" he exclaimed on Truth Social.
Debbie was referring to Donald's unhinged messages, which were anything but jolly.
“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith,” he wrote.
“Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and ‘sick’ as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN H---. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!” the politician continued.
As OK! previously reported, Donald called out Joe Biden, in addition to claiming next year he will be back in the White House for the second time.
“2024 will go down as the year of great and fully coordinated illegal election interference by Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of the United States, the DOJ, FBI, A.G.’s, & D.A.’s [sic], throughout the country," he wrote.