'Pathetic Loser': Donald Trump Brutally Mocked for Re-Posting 2018 Christmas Card With Wife Melania
Donald Trump went through the archives to share a photo of himself with his wife, Melania Trump, on Christmas — but it wasn't a recent snapshot, resulting in people thinking the two could be having marital issues.
After the 2018 snapshot of the pair made their rounds on Truth Social, people couldn't help but comment on the situation.
One person wrote, "Give him a break. That's the last time he saw her," while another said, "He’s such a pathetic loser. This was from 2018, he also posted a video from years ago, along with a scene from Home Alone."
A third person added, "his whole wife left him and now he’s digging back into the archives to make it seem like she’s still around," while a fourth person stated: "Yeah. There’s NO CHANCE Melanie would want to get within 10 feet of him with that stench, for starters."
As OK! previously reported, the former model, 53, seems to be never be around her hubby, 77, but that's just the way she likes it, according to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
When asked by CNN host Abby Phillip if Melania would make more appearances with her husband as the 2024 presidential campaign draws closer, she replied, "I do feel strongly that Melania Trump isn't going anywhere. I believe that Melania will stay by Donald's side. Throughout all of this, she is his partner in crime."
"Unfortunately, people keep giving her this out, this reason to believe that Melania should be freed from Donald, but Melania is complicit," the former advisor continued. "Melania is, you know, side by side with the showmanship and she is exactly like Donald, just, unfortunately, in a skirt and high heels, and showing up today was just another way for her to have some camera time."
Melania, who shares son Barron with Donald, has been seen recently, as she spoke at a National Archives Naturalization Ceremony in Washington, D.C. — however, Winston Wolkoff said this is all part of Melania's plan.
“You know, again, back to today’s naturalization, being in the National Archives with our Constitution, and the Bill of Rights and knowing how she felt about not wanting to actually promote that for so many individuals that have less opportunity than she had, it was just a squandered opportunity,” she said.
“And she feels like, you know it’s, again, I keep going back to that publicity moment, and I find it to be really quite repulsive,” she continued. "Unfortunately, I find it to be really deceptive, almost deceitful, and quite honestly I find Melania Trump's words to be lacking of any real meaning. And it's unfortunate because she had an opportunity as the first lady of the United States to make a difference, and she didn't at all."