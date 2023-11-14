Donald Trump Is Like a 'Mother Bear,' Roseanne Barr Insists: 'He Wraps His Arms Around Us'
Roseanne Barr is continuing to heap praises on Donald Trump.
During her recent appearance on Real America's Voice network, the actress admitted she was a little too excited when she met the ex-POTUS for the first time.
“I went in there and I just, I grabbed at him, you know, and he was so nice!” she spilled. “He just kind of gently rearranged my arm so nicely. And afterwards I thought, Oh my God, I could have got shot! The way I was grabbing at him with the Secret Service. I was like, 'Oh, I love you!' But, you know, I can’t control myself. I just flipped out."
The two shared a hug, prompting the comedian, 71, to liken the businessman, 77, to "a mother bear."
"A dad bear, they'll go out and kill all the others. That's one thing and it's cool. But Trump wraps his arms around us," she explained.
When asked what she said to the father-of-five, Barr replied, "Laugh a little more. Have a little more fun and try to relax a little bit. More than you do. And you know, pray a little bit more. Feel the love of the people a little bit more. And I think that'll fix him."
The TV star has been incessantly mocked due to her obsession with Trump — and her beliefs, as earlier this month, she called him the "twice elected" POTUS when revealing it was her "birthday wish" to meet him.
A month prior, the mother-of-five showered Trump with more compliments when having a discussion with his son Donald Trump Jr., 45.
"What I love about your dad is he is one funny guy! He is so hilarious, and I think that is part of why they hate him. They hate humor. They don't have any sense of humor about themselves — right there that is what a fascist is," she told the famous offspring. "Someone in power who has no ability to laugh at themselves, has no self-reflection; they look in the mirror and there is nothing there. If you can't laugh at yourself, you don't have a soul. Your dad laughs at himself and everyone else and he makes everyone laugh. He has the heart of the comedian, which is why we all love him because he's so funny!"
In line with supporting Donald, the Roseanne alum has taken several jabs at President Joe Biden, 80, most recently posting a video of him walking across grass alongside the caption, "Obama’s remote control needs a software update."
Newsweek reported on the actress calling the former president "a mother bear."