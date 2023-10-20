Roseanne Barr Bizarrely Claims Jewish and Black People Who Vote Democrat Are 'Severely Mind Controlled'
Roseanne Barr was slammed on social media after claiming that Jewish and Black voters have been "mind controlled" by the Democrats.
The controversial comedienne made the bizarre comments during a recent appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s "Triggered" podcast.
The former Roseanne star said that Democrats had an issue with "classism" and that they tried to make sure that the "poor" remained poor.
"[It's] a miracle I was born poor and rose," she told the son of ex-POTUS Donald Trump, adding that this doesn't happen anymore because of "stupid laws" proposed by the Democrats.
She also said that "part of classism is racism," and said that Jewish and Black people shouldn't vote for Democrats if they want there to be a change.
"I don’t think anything is going to wake up the Jews and the Blacks who vote Democrat," she continued. "They’re so severely mind controlled .. I don’t think they can get it."
Barr's strange and offensive remarks quickly sparked backlash on social media with critics calling the actress "disgusting" and "morally corrupt."
"Roseanne is a washed up dish cloth with a foul mouth and a brain full of spaghetti," one user replied, while another quipped the conservative media personality was a "walking train wreck."
"She just keeps digging herself deeper into a hole!" a third said, referring to her recent history of making highly controversial comments.
As OK! previously reported, Barr went on a wild tirade about politics and mind control during her her Monday, July 10, appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
"People better wake up and do some research on their own instead of buying what comes across on the screen and I try to shake them up," she said at the time. "You’re God---- right I do. I try to shake them up and crack their mind control programming. I do it for God!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Barr also found herself in hot water when she claimed "nobody died in the Holocaust."
"That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated," Barr, who said she is Jewish herself, told podcast host Theo Vonn in June.
"Nobody wants to hear the real truth. They’re horrified of it, rather go with bulls---. It’s easier," she insisted in another portion of the interview. "Like for the real truth that, you know, and I’m glad that they did set up all these guidelines so that we only are allowed to speak the truth."